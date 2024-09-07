Richard Lugner died on August 12 at the age of 91. The Viennese building contractor had only married for the sixth time in June - to Simone Reiländer, almost 50 years his junior. IMAGO/SEPA.Media

Heribert Kasper, commonly known as "Mister Ferrari", comments on the last moments of his long-time friend Richard Lugner. He accuses the doctors of having discharged Lugner too early - and defends Mörtel's widow.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Richard Lugner's funeral took place in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, and his friend Heribert Kasper made accusations against the doctors treating him.

Kasper criticizes the fact that Lugner was discharged too early despite his poor state of health, regardless of his wishes.

He defended widow Simone Reiländer and emphasized that she was not to blame, in contrast to the criticism of one of Lugner's ex-wives. Show more

Richard Lugner's funeral took place in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna - Heribert Kasper was among the first mourners. The long-time friend of Mörtel told the Austrian newspaper "Krone" about his emotional state and made serious accusations.

"I still can't believe it all," says Kasper. He first has to digest the pain and keeps asking himself: "Why?". It should never have happened like this, "Mister Ferrari" is certain. "The doctors let him go too soon. No matter what he signed. Simone is not to blame at all." Kasper is referring to the criticism directed at widow Simone Reiländer by one of Lugner's ex-wives.

"That is irresponsible"

Richard had certainly insisted on being able to return home as soon as possible during his hospital stay. But as a doctor, you should ignore that.

Heribert Kasper continued: "That's irresponsible. An almost 92-year-old needs to be looked after, cared for and monitored after heart surgery, a hip injury and water in his legs. He needs to take it easy." The Lugner friend also has a good relationship with Simone Reiländer - "Mausi" - and doesn't want her to suffer.

