New trouble for Marius Borg Høiby: the 27-year-old is said to have violated a contact ban several times. Pictured here with his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway. (archive picture) Vegard Wivestad Grott/NTB SCANPIX/EPA/dpa

The legal problems surrounding Marius Borg Høiby are intensifying: Princess Mette-Marit's eldest son is once again the focus of police attention for multiple violations of a no-contact order.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been arrested for assault, damage to property and threats and is under investigation.

New investigations were launched after Høiby is alleged to have repeatedly violated a restraining order obtained by a former partner.

The police are looking into further evidence and it is expected that the legal consequences for Høiby could intensify Show more

At the beginning of August, Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit (51), hit the headlines after he "psychologically and physically" assaulted a woman.

The 27-year-old was subsequently arrested and is now under investigation for assault, damage to property and threats. The events cast a shadow over the Norwegian royal family.

Things are simply not getting any quieter around Marius Borg Høiby. As the Norwegian newspaper "Aftenposten" reports, new investigations have been launched against the 27-year-old.

The police are constantly examining new evidence in connection with the incidents.

Marius Borg Høiby threatened with new legal action

At the beginning of September 2024, a former partner obtained a restraining order against the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

This was supposed to be valid until March 2025. However, just a few days after the injunction was issued, Høiby is said to have violated the contact ban - and apparently not just once.

The lawyer of one of the victims has now confirmed to the newspaper "Aftenposten.no" that further violations of the restraining order are being investigated by the police.

It is to be expected that the legal consequences for the young man could become even more severe.

