Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child. Her sister, Princess Eugenie, is looking forward to becoming an aunt again. As she has now revealed, the two regularly exchange parenting tips.

Princess Beatrice is pregnant for the second time, the royal family announced last week.

Her sister, Princess Eugenie, herself a mother of two, revealed to "Hello" magazine that the two share parenting tips.

The children of the two princesses are the same age and therefore go through similar phases.

Eugenie congratulated Beatrice on Instagram and is looking forward to the journey of motherhood together. Show more

Sisters are there for each other - and so are Princess Eugenie (34) and Princess Beatrice (36). The former revealed just how close their bond is in an interview with "Hello" magazine.

"I often call her when it comes to tantrums and tell her what we're doing and this and that," said the mother of two.

Now the two royal sisters will soon be able to share even more baby news, as the royal family announced last week that Beatrice is pregnant for the second time.

Together with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (40) - the two tied the knot in summer 2020 - she already has daughter Sienna (3). Mozzi brought her son Wolfie (8) from a previous relationship. Beatrice's younger sister Eugenie has two sons, August (3) and Ernest (1).

Princess Eugenie: "Bea is my big sister, I talk to her about everything"

It's not just Beatrice and her husband who are really looking forward to the baby, Eugenie can hardly wait to become an aunt again. In a post on Instagram, she congratulated her sister on her pregnancy: "I'm looking forward to more in this journey of motherhood together. And to another little one in the gang."

The photo shows the two families on the beach in winter. The second photo shows the two sisters alone, beaming at the camera.

Even before she uploaded these pictures, Eugenie called Beatrice first, as she confessed to "Hello" magazine. "When I posted this photo on Instagram, I called her and asked: 'What do you want me to say? Because I always want to ask, just in case. And she said, 'I can't wait to talk about the trials and tribulations of being a mom '."

She then decided to write about their journey together as moms, she says, because after all, you become like part of a club - a moms' club.

And you can always rely on your sister. Because the princess simply talks to "Bea" about everything. "And when your children are the same age and going through the same things, it's just the greatest happiness in the world."

