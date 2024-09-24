Michelle Hunziker at the premiere of the fourth season of "Emily in Paris" in Rome in September 2024. Keystone

TV presenter Michelle Hunziker spoke about her idea of a dream man in an Italian TV show. She specified that she wanted a relationship like her daughter Aurora.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Hunziker has spoken about her love life in a rare TV interview.

She praised her daughter's boyfriend, Goffredo Cerza, on the talk show "Verissimo" as responsible and mature.

The TV presenter denied rumors of a relationship with her manager Matteo Vezzier and emphasized that she is currently single. Show more

"I dream of a man like Goffredo," reveals Michelle Hunziker. Goffredo Cerza is the partner of Hunziker's daughter Aurora Ramazzotti (27).

"Aurora was lucky, but she deserved it because she is very sensitive. Goffredo is 28 years old, but has the awareness of a 40-year-old and is very responsible," Hunziker tells the TV show "Verissimo".

She and her son-in-law are very close, Michelle continued. The three of them were standing in the delivery room when grandson Cesare was born.

Further on in the show, the 47-year-old denied the rumors about an alleged liaison with her manager Matteo Vezzier. She is currently single and is looking for someone who shares her love of adventure and travel.

Michelle Hunziker's ex is a Roman doctor

Michelle Hunziker posted a love photo with Roman osteopath Alessandro Carollo from her vacations on her Insta account in the summer of 2023. Hunziker made the relationship public in November 2022.

The Italian TV presenter has never publicly commented on her break-up with Alessandro Carollo. The Roman and Michelle Hunziker apparently broke up in the first quarter of 2024.

