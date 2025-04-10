Barack and Michelle Obama at the US Open 2023. KEYSTONE

Michelle Obama's absence from important events has sparked speculation about a separation from Barack Obama. Despite her efforts to refute the rumors, they persist.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Obama's absence from important events and open statements about relationship problems are fueling speculation about a separation from Barack Obama.

In a podcast and public appearances, Michelle Obama stressed that she was acting more self-determined and that the rumors were unfounded.

Emotional strain: The death of her mother as well as political commitments affected Michelle's visibility, which was wrongly interpreted as a marital crisis. Show more

Rumors of a possible separation between Michelle and Barack Obama have persisted since Michelle did not attend Jimmy Carter's funeral last December.

Despite the couple's efforts to dispel the speculation, the rumors continue. On April 8, Michelle Obama once again tried to clear the air on the podcast "Work in Progress".

Michelle and Barack Obama have always been considered a harmonious couple. However, as in any relationship, there were also difficult times for them. They have openly admitted these challenges, further fueling speculation about a possible split.

The rumors began on 30 December 2024, when Barack Obama attended the funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter alone. Speculation intensified when he was also seen without his wife at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. A US people magazine even claimed that the couple were living separately, which further exacerbated the situation.

Michelle sends Barack a loving birthday message

Despite the rumors, the couple assured that there were no problems. On Michelle's birthday on January 18, Barack Obama left a loving message on Instagram: "I'm so lucky to experience life's adventures with you. I love you!" This message left little room for doubt.

However, Barack Obama caused confusion when he admitted that he was in a "deep deficit" with his wife after his two terms as President of the United States from 2009 to 2017. He explained that he had tried to get out of this hole by occasionally doing fun things.

Michelle Obama also showed candor when she said of her husband's presidency in 2022: "It was like there were ten years where I couldn't stand Barack." But according to her, Barack successfully rebuilt the relationship after this "long difficult time".

Michelle Obama: "This year, people couldn't believe that I was making a decision for myself"

On April 8, Michelle Obama explained in the podcast "Work in Progress" that the public had difficulty imagining that she could act independently of her husband. Since the couple no longer live in the White House, it is the first time in her life that she has made decisions for herself, she said.

Michelle emphasized: "We women always struggle with the same problem: disappointing people. This year, people couldn't even believe that I was making a decision for myself. They thought my husband and I were getting divorced."

She added: "There are things I do and other things I don't do." In August 2024, for example, the former first lady attended the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to support the candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris. In her speech, she admitted that it was difficult for her to attend the convention as she was mourning the death of her mother, Marian Robinson, who passed away in May.

Whether these statements will be enough to end the rumors remains to be seen.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More videos from the department