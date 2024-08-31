Richard Lugner died on August 12 at the age of 91. The Viennese building contractor had only married for the sixth time in June - to Simone Reiländer, who was almost 50 years his junior. Picture: IMAGO/SEPA.Media

He celebrated his love affairs like his passion for the Vienna Opera Ball. He planned his funeral himself: This Saturday, Austria will bid farewell to building contractor Richard "Mörtel" Lugner.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you This Saturday morning, Richard "Mörtel" Lugner will embark on his final journey.

The Viennese entrepreneur died on August 12 in his villa in Vienna-Döbling at the age of 91.

Lugner's last journey takes him through his hometown and past the Vienna State Opera. This is where he made the Opera Ball famous worldwide with his star guests for almost 30 years.

The TV channel ORF III will broadcast Richard Lugner's funeral service live today, Saturday, from 9 am.

Today Richard Lugner goes on his last journey. The Viennese building contractor died on August 12 at the age of 91.

Lugner, nicknamed Mörtel, wanted a big funeral and planned most of the details himself. According to insiders, it is to be the biggest funeral service of the year, perhaps even of the decade, in Austria.

Richard Lugner married for the sixth time last June - to Simone Reiländer, almost 50 years his junior. He also made headlines with his appearances at the Vienna Opera Ball with celebrity companions.

The color of the coffin is said to be Lugner City red

The TV channel ORF III will broadcast Richard Lugner's funeral service live today, Saturday, from 9 am.

However, the celebrations already began at 8 a.m. when the coffin was carried through the giant gate into St. Stephen's Cathedral accompanied by relatives. There it was received and laid out by cathedral priest Toni Faber.

According to Bild, the coffin was decorated in the red of Lugner City, the multimillionaire's shopping center. The family and closest friends will accompany the body.

Afterwards, fans can bid farewell to Richard Lugner in St. Stephen's Cathedral.

Politicians and an old friend give funeral speeches

The memorial service celebrated by cathedral priest Faber begins at 9 am. According to Bild, FPÖ politician Norbert Hofer, ÖVP politician Karl Wilfing and Lugner's good friend Edith Leyrer will be among the speakers.

After the ceremony, the mourners will set off with the coffin in a kind of motorcade along the Ringstrasse towards the Grinzing cemetery.

According to Bild, the procession will pass important stations in Lugner's life, first and foremost the Vienna State Opera, and will of course also stop at Lugner City.

The public funeral service will then end there. The subsequent requiem for the funeral will then take place in the Kaasgraben church, surrounded by family and friends.

Richard Lugner will be laid to rest in a crypt at the Grinzing Cemetery in Vienna-Döbling.

