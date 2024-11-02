The expected trial with P. Diddy is set to begin in May 2025 Richard Shotwell/Invision via AP/dpa

Rapper Sean "P. Diddy" Combs is facing new allegations shortly before his trial: A witness wants to possess videos showing him and other celebrities allegedly committing sexual assault.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The trial against Sean "P. Diddy" Combs is set to begin in May 2025, with alleged victims and witnesses being heard to corroborate the allegations.

Witness Courtney Burgess claims to have incriminating videos and diary entries about P. Diddy.

These are said to show serious sexual assaults.

Eight celebrities can also be seen on them. Show more

The long-awaited trial against rapper and music mogul Sean "P. Diddy" Combs (54) is set to begin in May 2025. Until then, statements will be collected from alleged victims and witnesses to substantiate the allegations against the imprisoned producer and musician.

Courtney Burgess, a witness, is now said to be able to present incriminating evidence against the rapper.

Eight videos show celebrities sexually assaulting P. Diddy

According to a report by "TMZ" and "Newsnation ", Burgess is said to be in possession of eleven USB sticks containing at least eight videos in which P. Diddy and eight other celebrities can be seen in compromising and criminally relevant situations.

Burgess claims that the videos also show sexual assaults in which two to three of the people involved are alleged to have been minors. This evidence could reveal "disturbing data" about the musician and shed a dark light on his alleged behavior.

Burgess also claims that he possesses the uncensored version of the diary of Diddy's deceased ex-partner Kim Porter. In it, she allegedly reports on orgies, abuse and death threats. The diary could further fuel the case and provide additional evidence that could benefit the prosecution.

Lawyers doubt Burgess' credibility

Diddy's defense attorneys, however, doubt the credibility of Burgess and the authenticity of the evidence presented. Defense attorney Mark Geragos suggested that Burgess was only subpoenaed to verify his less than credible story.

P. Diddy, who is currently in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, continues to deny all charges. He is accused of human trafficking, drug abuse and organized sexual violence.

The court has ordered Burgess to hand over all evidence to the prosecution authorities. His lawyer explained that the videos tell the "story of what Diddy has done over the last 30 years".