Actress Nicole Eggert saved many lives as a TV lifeguard in the series "Baywatch". Now she is fighting cancer and has one wish: "I just want to get rid of my breasts."

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Baywatch" star Nicole Eggert made it public in January that she has breast cancer. She was diagnosed in December 2023.

Nicole Eggert's most famous role was from 1992 to 1994 in the popular TV series "Baywatch" alongside Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff. Eggert slipped into the role of lifeguard Roberta "Summer" Quinn in the third and fourth seasons.

The 52-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2023. Eggert has now had her breasts removed by means of a mastectomy. Show more

In the 1990s, "Baywatch" star Nicole Eggert was all smiles in a tight one-piece with Pamela Anderson. She had her breasts enlarged for her famous role as a TV lifeguard - and later regretted her decision.

The 52-year-old revealed this in an interview with "Bild.de": "When I put on the red swimsuit, it just looked so unflattering that I had my breasts enlarged. Unfortunately, the doctor made them much too big, so after Baywatch I had them removed again."

Eggert spoke about her difficult time on the successful TV series with actor David Hasselhoff in the US documentary "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun". Eggert also co-produced the series.

Nicole Eggert in her role as lifeguard Roberta "Summer" Quinn in "Baywatch". imago/Cinema Publishers Collection

In December 2023, Nicole Eggert was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. But Eggert continued to produce the TV series and didn't let it get her down.

Nicole Eggert told Bild: "I was terrified and felt so alone. Nobody can do anything for you. Sure, family and friends support you, but in the end you fight alone."

The single mother of two daughters (aged 21 and 13) knew that she would lose her hair and look ill during treatment. Eggert even filmed during her chemotherapy, complete with a swollen face.

The actress underwent seven months of treatment, which has now been completed. And on Tuesday, September 17, she was due to undergo another procedure: Nicole Eggert underwent a mastectomy. Her mammary gland tissue, including the tumor, was removed: "Of course I'm very nervous, but I can feel the tumor, the mass in my breast. It's very painful and I just want to get rid of my breasts, which are trying to kill me," Eggert continued to the German daily newspaper.

