Star line-up at the Zurich Film Festival: Pamela Anderson is coming to Zurich and will be honored with the Golden Eye for her multifaceted career. The "Baywatch" star will also be presenting her new film.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In addition to Alicia Vikander and Jude Law, the Zurich Film Festival now also welcomes Pamela Anderson.

Her new film "The Last Showgirl" will be shown at the ZFF on October 4.

The actress will also be honored with a Golden Eye for her career. Show more

The Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) welcomes Pamela Anderson (57). The "Baywatch" star will be honored with a Golden Eye - for her multifaceted career and her role in "The Last Showgirl". According to a ZFF communiqué, the film by director Gia Coppola (37) will be shown on October 4.

In "The Last Showgirl", Anderson plays the lead role of 50-year-old showgirl Shelley, who realizes that her long-running show is coming to an end.

"Pamela has embodied the role of Shelley with heart and soul and captivated us from the very beginning," Christian Jungen (51), Artistic Director of the festival, is quoted as saying in the press release.

Alicia Vikander and Jude Law also receive awards

The drama celebrated its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. For Anderson, who became famous in "Baywatch", the leading role was a dream come true. "I think I've been preparing for this part my whole life," said Anderson in Toronto.

In addition to Anderson, other film greats will receive a Golden Eye in Zurich. The prize will also go to Swedish Oscar winner Alicia Vikander (35) and US actor Jude Law (51) for their outstanding acting performances, as the ZFF has already announced.

