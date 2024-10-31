This is a first glimpse of Erna, Heidi and Leni Klum's cashmere campaign. Intimissimi

A new campaign by Intimissimi brings Heidi, her daughter Leni and, for the first time, grandmother Erna in front of the camera together. Under the motto "Three generations, one feeling", the trio shows that fashion knows no age limits.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Intimissimi presents the new cashmere collection with a special three-generation shoot by Heidi, Leni and Erna Klum, which starts on November 4, 2024.

The shoot is the first time that grandmother Erna will be in front of the camera with her daughter Heidi and granddaughter Leni to celebrate timeless beauty.

The campaign, photographed by Rankin and already promoted by Heidi Klum on Instagram, has caused some criticism, as previous underwear shoots by Heidi and Leni have been controversial. Show more

The underwear label Intimissimi had announced that it had a "special surprise" in store for November. It is now clear what the company meant: Leni (20), Heidi (51) and Erna Klum (80) will step in front of the camera together for a shoot.

"Three generations, one feeling - our timeless cashmere presented by Heidi, Erna & Leni Klum," writes Intimissimi on its website with a picture of all three Klums snuggling up to each other.

Since Leni was turned into a model for the lingerie company by her mother in 2022, the next member of the family is now arriving. This is the first time that Erna has appeared in front of the camera with her daughter and granddaughter. Leni's grandmother is 80 years old and as Intimissimi also confirms: Beauty is not a question of age.

The campaign launches on November 4, 2024, when even more pictures of the cashmere collection worn by Erna, Heidi and Leni will be shown, at least in Germany.

Heidi Klum has already promoted the campaign on Instagram: "New posters with the three of us! Leni, mom, grandma!"

Leni and Heidi Klum have been in front of the camera together since 2022, presenting lingerie for Intimissimi. This has not always gone down well with the public, with Heidi being criticized as a "madam", among other things. The shoots show Leni in her underwear next to her mother, which has upset some people.

The photos were also taken by Rankin (58), a long-time friend of Heidi Klum. The British fashion and portrait photographer is a regular guest on "Germany's Next Topmodel".

