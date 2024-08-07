Hollywood star Kate Winslet is coming to Zurich this fall. The Zurich Film Festival is honoring her for her career. Winslet will also be presenting her new film. In it, she plays the role of a war photographer. (archive image) Vianney Le Caer/AP/dpa

The Zurich Film Festival 2024 will feature a Hollywood star: Kate Winslet is coming to Zurich on October 7. She will receive an award for her career at the festival and present her new film.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kate Winslet is described by the Zurich Film Festival as one of the most important actresses of our time and honored for her outstanding career with the Golden Icon Award.

Winslet has starred in well-known films such as "Titanic", "Sense and Sensibility" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" and has worked with renowned directors such as James Cameron and Peter Jackson.

Her latest film is "Lee - The Photographer", in which she plays the lead role as a war photographer and which she also co-produced. Show more

Oscar winner Kate Winslet is one of the "most important actresses of our time", wrote the organizers of the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) in a press release on Wednesday. They refer to films such as "Titanic", "Sense and Sensibility" and "Avatar: The Way of Water", in which Winslet played the leading role.

Winslet has also worked with directorial greats such as James Cameron, Peter Jackson, Sam Mendes, Jane Campion, Michel Gondry and Marc Forster.

The ZFF is honoring Winslet with the Golden Icon Award for "her outstanding acting performance and her impressive career".

Her latest film, in which Winslet plays the leading role as a war photographer and which she also co-produced, is "Lee - The Photographer" by director Ellen Kura.

