Oscar winner Kate Winslet is one of the "most important actresses of our time", wrote the organizers of the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) in a press release on Wednesday. They refer to films such as "Titanic", "Sense and Sensibility" and "Avatar: The Way of Water", in which Winslet played the leading role.
Winslet has also worked with directorial greats such as James Cameron, Peter Jackson, Sam Mendes, Jane Campion, Michel Gondry and Marc Forster.
The ZFF is honoring Winslet with the Golden Icon Award for "her outstanding acting performance and her impressive career".
Her latest film, in which Winslet plays the leading role as a war photographer and which she also co-produced, is "Lee - The Photographer" by director Ellen Kura.