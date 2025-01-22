The devastating fires in California have destroyed Paris Hilton's house and inspired her son to want to become a firefighter one day.

The destruction caused by the fires in Los Angeles and the courageous emergency services have inspired Paris Hilton's two-year-old son to want to become a firefighter, as she revealed to TMZ.

On Instagram, the hotel heiress showed the ruins of her Malibu home, which fell victim to the fire in Los Angeles.

She also expressed her solidarity with other victims.

The family has adopted Zuzu, a dog whose previous family lost their home in the fires. Show more

A few days ago, Paris Hilton (43) posted shocking pictures on Instagram. In a video, she showed the remains of her home in Malibu after the devastating fires in Los Angeles. Only the entrance area and a few walls are still visible.

"I'm standing here in what used to be our home and the heartbreak is truly indescribable," she shared. Her heart was "shattered into a million pieces" and "so many people have lost everything". The hotel heiress's post continued: "To everyone going through this pain, please know that you are not alone."

In an interview with "TMZ", she confessed that the tragedy is also affecting her son Phoenix (2). In the midst of this difficult time, the boy has expressed a special career wish: he wants to become a firefighter one day.

Paris Hilton's husband is looking into possible reconstruction of Malibu house

Hilton said in an interview that her son was inspired by the brave firefighters who battled the flames. The destruction of her home and the heartbreaking scenes that unfolded in California have left a deep mark on the family, as the reality star can see and her touching lines convey.

"It was devastating to see what happened to the families, children and animals in California," Paris Hilton told TMZ. The fires have not only caused material damage, but have also had a lasting impact on the lives of many people.

Will they rebuild their property in Malibu? Her husband Carter Reum (43) is taking care of that.

New home for four-legged friend Zuzu

Hilton is currently trying to help where she can. The family has also taken in a dog after his family "unfortunately had to give him up after their house was destroyed by the forest fires".

The whole family fell in love with Zuzu, as the four-legged friend is called. Hilton told TMZ that they want to give the dog a new home and adopt him.

