An early start for Prince George: the number two in line to the British throne has apparently flown himself for the first time. This puts him years ahead of his father.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate, took his first flying lesson at the age of eleven.

The one-hour flight took place on the last day of the summer vacations under the guidance of a flying instructor, with his parents looking on but not flying with him.

According to a media report, Prince George took his first flying lesson at the age of eleven. The eldest son of the heir to the British throne Prince William and his wife Princess Kate (both 42) was in the air for just under an hour, the British newspaper "Sun" reported, citing eyewitnesses. As number two in line to the British throne, George is being prepared to become British king one day.

"He liked it," the Sun quoted a source as saying. "It's the right time to start."

George's parents also watched the flight on the last day of the summer vacation. However, they were not on board, as George was accompanied by a flight instructor. There was no official confirmation, as the Royal Family does not usually provide any information about the leisure activities of William and Kate's children.

Royals with a tradition of flying

"The Royal Family has a proud flying tradition, and it looks like it's George's turn now," an eyewitness at Waltham Airfield near Maidenhead was quoted as saying. The airfield is only a 20-minute drive from the family estate at Windsor Castle.

George's great-grandfather Prince Philip had also once learned to fly at Waltham, but only at the age of 31. Grandfather King Charles III once spent four months in the Royal Air Force, and father William began training at the age of 27 during his time in the army, before becoming a rescue helicopter pilot. George's uncle Prince Harry also learned to fly in the military and served as a helicopter gunner in Afghanistan.

