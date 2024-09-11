Prince Harry can definitely stay in the USA: The case against the royal's immigration proceedings has been dropped. His visa application thus remains under seal. Dan Charity/The Sun pool/dpa

The court case against Prince Harry has been dropped. Due to his drug escapades, which he mentions in his memoire, his US residence permit has been reviewed.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Harry has been sued over his drug use in "Spare" to disclose his visa application and review possible preferential treatment.

The Heritage Foundation's lawsuit sought to clarify whether Harry lied on his visa application, which could have led to his deportation.

The case was dropped and Harry's visa remains private; the US government argued that his book was not evidence of actual drug use. Show more

US Homeland Security faced a lawsuit because Prince Harry wrote about drug use in his book "Spare". The lawsuit was about disclosing the royal's visa application. This was to determine whether he had been given preferential treatment due to his origins - despite his illegal activities.

In his book, Harry reports having consumed cocaine, cannabis and mushrooms.

The plaintiff, the Heritage Foundation, wanted to determine whether the prince had lied in his visa application - if so, his immigration status would have to be revoked. As a result, he would be deported and not allowed to work in the USA.

Documents remain secret

As "The Sun" now confirms, the case is now considered closed. According to the US government's lawyers, the drug confession in the book is "not proof that he actually took the drugs". Furthermore, the publication of the visa application would be a violation of his privacy.

Exactly why the case was dropped is a matter of speculation. However, it seems that the prince's entry documents remain a secret.

More from the section Entertainment