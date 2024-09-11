US Homeland Security faced a lawsuit because Prince Harry wrote about drug use in his book "Spare". The lawsuit was about disclosing the royal's visa application. This was to determine whether he had been given preferential treatment due to his origins - despite his illegal activities.
In his book, Harry reports having consumed cocaine, cannabis and mushrooms.
The plaintiff, the Heritage Foundation, wanted to determine whether the prince had lied in his visa application - if so, his immigration status would have to be revoked. As a result, he would be deported and not allowed to work in the USA.
Documents remain secret
As "The Sun" now confirms, the case is now considered closed. According to the US government's lawyers, the drug confession in the book is "not proof that he actually took the drugs". Furthermore, the publication of the visa application would be a violation of his privacy.
Exactly why the case was dropped is a matter of speculation. However, it seems that the prince's entry documents remain a secret.