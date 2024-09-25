  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"My mother would be horrified" Prince Harry wants to make the world a better place for Princess Diana

Carlotta Henggeler

25.9.2024

Prince Harry at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in May 2023.
Prince Harry at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in May 2023.
Andy Stenning/AP/dpa

Prince Harry traveled alone to New York for a summit earlier this week. There he spoke about the work of his mother Princess Diana and talked about what he would like to do in her name.

25.09.2024, 15:04

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Prince Harry traveled to New York alone to attend summits and talk about mental health.
  • He emphasized the legacy of his mother, Princess Diana, and her work with the Halo Trust to clear mines.
  • Prince Harry sees it as his responsibility to carry on Diana's legacy and continue to campaign for the removal of mines in conflict areas.
Show more

Prince Harry (40) is on tour again. This time, the youngest son of King Charles (75) has traveled to New York alone. Duchess Meghan (43) stayed in Montecito, California, with her children Archie and Lilibet.

Several summit meetings awaited the royal offspring there. On Monday, Prince Harry spoke at the Concordia Annual Summit and the Halo Trust event about one of his hobbyhorses: mental health.

During the talk, Prince Harry mentioned his mother and the importance of her charity work several times. Princess Diana had worked with the Halo Trust until her death in the summer of 1997.

Even back then, they worked together to clear mines and other explosive devices in crisis areas. One unforgettable moment was Princess Diana's appearance in January 1997, when she walked through a still-active minefield in Huambo, Angola, to call for a worldwide ban on these weapons.

Almost got away with it. Why the scandal surrounding Mette-Marit's son came to light

Almost got away with itWhy the scandal surrounding Mette-Marit's son came to light

Prince Harry struggled with emotion as he spoke about his mother Princess Diana's legacy at the Summit on Monday.

These concerns are still close to his heart today: "Carrying on her legacy is a responsibility that I take incredibly seriously," reports "bunte.de".

He reminded the audience of her Angola mission and emphasized that Princess Diana would be "horrified" that there are still mines there. For him, it was therefore all the more important to change this situation. Prince Harry wants to campaign for this on behalf of his mother.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Almost got away with it. Why the scandal surrounding Mette-Marit's son came to light

Almost got away with itWhy the scandal surrounding Mette-Marit's son came to light

Protection of privacy. US court denies access to Harry's entry documents

Protection of privacyUS court denies access to Harry's entry documents

Royal expert sees crisis.

Royal expert sees crisis"Harry and Meghan are increasingly living separate lives"