Prince Harry at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in May 2023. Andy Stenning/AP/dpa

Prince Harry traveled alone to New York for a summit earlier this week. There he spoke about the work of his mother Princess Diana and talked about what he would like to do in her name.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Harry traveled to New York alone to attend summits and talk about mental health.

He emphasized the legacy of his mother, Princess Diana, and her work with the Halo Trust to clear mines.

Prince Harry sees it as his responsibility to carry on Diana's legacy and continue to campaign for the removal of mines in conflict areas. Show more

Prince Harry (40) is on tour again. This time, the youngest son of King Charles (75) has traveled to New York alone. Duchess Meghan (43) stayed in Montecito, California, with her children Archie and Lilibet.

Several summit meetings awaited the royal offspring there. On Monday, Prince Harry spoke at the Concordia Annual Summit and the Halo Trust event about one of his hobbyhorses: mental health.

During the talk, Prince Harry mentioned his mother and the importance of her charity work several times. Princess Diana had worked with the Halo Trust until her death in the summer of 1997.

Even back then, they worked together to clear mines and other explosive devices in crisis areas. One unforgettable moment was Princess Diana's appearance in January 1997, when she walked through a still-active minefield in Huambo, Angola, to call for a worldwide ban on these weapons.

Prince Harry struggled with emotion as he spoke about his mother Princess Diana's legacy at the Summit on Monday.

These concerns are still close to his heart today: "Carrying on her legacy is a responsibility that I take incredibly seriously," reports "bunte.de".

He reminded the audience of her Angola mission and emphasized that Princess Diana would be "horrified" that there are still mines there. For him, it was therefore all the more important to change this situation. Prince Harry wants to campaign for this on behalf of his mother.

