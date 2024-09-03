Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden are expanding the Royal Family with their fourth child. Imago/PPE

The already large royal family in Sweden is getting even bigger: Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip are expecting another baby.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden are expecting their fourth child in February 2024.

The baby will be the ninth grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

Like his siblings, the child will not officially belong to the royal family, but will remain part of the royal family. Show more

The Swedish royal couple Sofia (39) and Carl Philip (45) are expecting their fourth child. According to the Swedish royal family, the expected date of birth is next February. The princess is said to be doing well. She will probably carry out her official program in the autumn as planned, according to the statement.

Sofia and Carl Philip already have three sons: Princes Alexander (8), Gabriel (7) and Julian (3). The new offspring will be the ninth grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf (78) and Queen Silvia (80). In 2019, Carl Gustaf decided that some of his grandchildren should no longer officially belong to the royal family.

This meant that the children of Carl Philip and Sofia, as well as those of Princess Madeleine (42) and her husband Christopher O'Neill (50), would not have to perform royal duties at the highest level. The forthcoming royal baby - like his siblings - will therefore not be part of the Swedish royal family, but will still be a member of the royal family.

