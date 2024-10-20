Bethany Hamilton's nephew almost drowned in the bathtub last week and has been fighting for his life ever since. The professional surfer has now shared the sad news with her fans: the three-year-old boy has died.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton's three-year-old nephew died on October 17 after an accident in the bathtub, his family announced on Instagram.

Andrew initially fought for his life for a week and was connected to a ventilator. Show more

The whole family hoped and prayed for little Andrew, who was treated in hospital. But the three-year-old lost the battle and died on Friday, October 17, as his father and brother of professional surfer Bethany Hamilton (34), Timothy Hamilton (38), announced on Instagram.

Just a few hours later, Andrew's aunt Bethany also posted heartbreaking words: "God has taken my sweet nephew Andrew into his wonderful care. My family and I will miss him dearly."

The boy was born on December 26, 2020, as dad Timothy wrote under his touching post. Andrew is mourned by him and also by his mother Kyah, his siblings Thomas, Joshua, Matthew, Noelle and John, his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

In a post on October 12, the surf star had previously reported on her nephew's accident and asked for help. At the time, Bethany wrote: "He still has a heartbeat and fighting spirit in him." According to the post, her three-year-old nephew almost drowned in the bathtub on the evening of October 11. The exact circumstances are not known.

Bethany Hamilton: "Andrew is and was loved so much"

E! News reports that Andrew was found unconscious in a partially filled bathtub and was later hospitalized. The events were described on a donation page set up for the three-year-old. Andrew had suffered kidney damage, his brain was swollen and he was connected to a ventilator after the tragic accident.

The family hoped for a miracle. After all, Bethany had experienced one herself in 2003 when she was attacked by a shark while surfing and survived, but lost an arm in the process.

The 34-year-old asked for help on Instagram and asked for medical tips and information that could have saved her nephew's life. But in the end, there was no happy ending.

The professional surfer paid tribute to her little nephew with a family photo: "Andrew is and was loved so much." She also thanked everyone for their love, prayers and support during this difficult time.

