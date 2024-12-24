Just two weeks ago, they made it public that they are dating but are still getting to know each other. Now, reality stars Kim Virginia Hartung and Nikola Glumac are leaving speculation that they are engaged.

Vanessa Büchel

Every love has its own timeline. And for some, everything happens a little faster. As is the case with reality stars Kim Virginia Hartung (29) and Nikola Glumac (28).

The two lovebirds got to know each other while filming the show "Promis unter Palmen", where they are said to have clicked. Hartung and Glumac officially confirmed that they were dating in a video they published on TikTok on December 8.

Glumac didn't hesitate for long, wanted to be closer to his sweetheart - and promptly emigrated to Dubai, where Hartung has been living for a while.

Then came the next proof of love: the fully tattooed "Temptation Island" star had Hartung's name engraved on his face under his right eye, where a small heart is emblazoned behind Kim. If this love doesn't get under your skin...

Reality TV star Nikola Glumac has had the name of his new love tattooed on his face. TikTok/kimvirginiaa

But now the couple, who say they are in the "getting to know each other" phase, are causing another stir. In a new TikTok video, Glumac suggests that he has proposed to Hartung.

Proposal after romantic helicopter ride?

"The best love story is ours," writes the reality star under a clip in which he flies over Dubai in a helicopter with his girlfriend.

But what happens when the two are back on solid ground is surprising: Glumac gets down on one knee in front of Hartung and unwraps a casket. She is clearly delighted, jumps up and down excitedly and holds out her hand to him. And the 28-year-old puts a ring on his sweetheart's finger.

Whether this is an engagement ring or a piece of jewelry to celebrate the end of their "getting to know each other phase" is left open by the couple.

Hartung: "Such an unforgettable and emotional moment"

The fans aren't so sure either, but let the irony run its course. "Proposal in the getting-to-know-you phase. We've all been there", someone wrote. And one follower says: "Seems like I missed 5 seasons in between..."

Not even officially a couple and already engaged? How beautiful love can be. For Hartung, the helicopter trip was definitely "such an unforgettable and emotional moment", as she comments under the video of Glumac.

However, there is still one hurdle to overcome before a lightning wedding: Glumac is currently still married to ex Gloria Glumac (32). According to "Bild", he is not due to divorce his wife until next year. Gloria Clumac and Hartung used to be friends, which is now probably a thing of the past.

