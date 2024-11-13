Iris Klein now sells vacuum cleaners: together with her fiancé, she acts as a representative for the "Hyla" brand. Frank Rumpenhorst/picture-alliance/Cover Images

After turbulent times involving her ex-husband Peter Klein and Yvonne Woelke, Iris Klein, the mother of Daniela Katzenberger, is making a fresh start in vacuum cleaner sales.

Iris Klein, known as the mother of TV personality Daniela Katzenberger, has decided to take a new career path after a period of emotional ups and downs.

Together with her fiancé Stefan Braun, she is starting out as a representative for the Swabian vacuum cleaner company "Hyla", writes "Bild". This decision comes at a time when she wants to free herself from the shadows of the past.

The relationship with her ex-husband Peter Klein and the associated headlines during the 2023 jungle camp have kept Iris Klein very busy. But now, with her new partner by her side, she is concentrating on selling luxury vacuum cleaners, which she advertises on social media platforms. Stefan Braun, who was already working for "Hyla" before her relationship with Iris, actively supports her and even conducts demonstrations at prospective customers' homes.

A new chapter in life

The divorce from Peter Klein is imminent and Iris Klein plans to take on her maiden name Katzenberger again once the papers have been signed. However, this will only be for a short time, as she wants to take on Stefan Braun's surname after her wedding. For her, this step symbolizes a new beginning and the final closure of a chapter that was marked by many ups and downs.

It remains exciting to see how the relationship between Iris Klein and Yvonne Woelke will develop, as both are being considered as candidates for the next season of "Promis unter Palmen". A possible meeting in Thailand could once again make headlines.

