Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot two years ago. The two were previously a couple from 2002 and 2004 - and were even engaged at the time.
The celebrity couple gave their love a second chance in 2021. However, rumors have been growing for several months that their love comeback could also be doomed to failure after just a short time.
The first rumors about a possible crisis emerged last spring after the singer and the actress had not been seen together for weeks.
The last pictures together appeared in May
The last paparazzi pictures showing the couple together were taken in mid-May. A lot seems to have happened in Lopez and Affleck's lives since then: an official house sale, Ben moving out and the purchase of a new single mansion.