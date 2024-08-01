If the celebrity couple's friends are right, the divorce between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck should only be a matter of time. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

First increasingly loud crisis rumors, then suddenly separate residences: the end of the marriage between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is only a matter of time. According to friends of the couple.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck only got married two years ago.

Now there is a crisis: Allegedly, the end of the marriage between the singer and the actor is only a matter of time.

Confidants of the celebrity couple claim in the British "Daily Mail" that the divorce papers are already ready. Show more

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot two years ago. The two were previously a couple from 2002 and 2004 - and were even engaged at the time.

The celebrity couple gave their love a second chance in 2021. However, rumors have been growing for several months that their love comeback could also be doomed to failure after just a short time.

The first rumors about a possible crisis emerged last spring after the singer and the actress had not been seen together for weeks.

The last pictures together appeared in May

The last paparazzi pictures showing the couple together were taken in mid-May. A lot seems to have happened in Lopez and Affleck's lives since then: an official house sale, Ben moving out and the purchase of a new single mansion.

And now confidants of the celebrity couple claim to the British "Daily Mail" that the divorce papers are already ready.

Just two years after saying "I do", Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are once again facing the ruins of their relationship.

These two circumstances are also an indication of the imminent divorce: Lopez spent most of the past summer months on the East Coast, while Ben Affleck stayed at home in Los Angeles.

The couple even reportedly spent their second wedding anniversary on July 16 in different cities.

Friends of the still-married couple now claim in the Daily Mail that a recent attempt at reconciliation has also failed.

