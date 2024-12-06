During the filming of "Grill den Henssler" in Cologne, Reiner Calmund (76) collapses. Circulatory problems bring the former Bayer Leverkusen manager to his knees.
The incident occurred on December 4 in the TV studios in Cologne-Ossendorf. Calmund feels unwell during the production and is supported by his TV colleague Christian Rach before the production staff call an ambulance.
In addition to Calmund, entertainer Julian F.M. Stoeckel, model and singer Eva Padberg and actor Armin Rohde are also present during filming.
The emergency doctor stabilizes Calmund on site before he is taken to the nearby St. Vincent Hospital in Nippes.
Calmund has given the all-clear
The following Thursday, Calmund gave the all-clear. "I'm fine again. I suddenly felt really dizzy while filming," he explained to "express.de". After examinations and treatment in hospital, he has already left the clinic. The doctors diagnosed atrial fibrillation, a cardiac arrhythmia.
Despite the incident, Calmund plans to return to the stove soon. He jokes that he used the day of filming for the hospital check-up, as there was a break in filming that day. The finished show with TV chef Steffen Henssler is due to be broadcast in January. Until then, Calmund wants to take it a little easier.
From January 5, Calmund plans to travel to Asia with his family for four weeks to take a break.
