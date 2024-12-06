Presenter Ruth Moschner (left) with the judges Maria Gross, Reiner Calmund (2nd from left) and Gerhard Retter at "Grill den Henssler". (archive picture)

During the filming of "Grill den Henssler" in Cologne, jury member Reiner Calmund suddenly suffers from circulatory problems and needs medical treatment. The emergency doctor attends to him on set.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On "Grill den Henssler", juror Reiner Calmund collapses in the TV studio.

Calmund is attended to by an emergency doctor before being taken to hospital.

The former Bayer Leverkusen manager has since recovered. He has given the all-clear. Show more

During the filming of "Grill den Henssler" in Cologne, Reiner Calmund (76) collapses. Circulatory problems bring the former Bayer Leverkusen manager to his knees.

The incident occurred on December 4 in the TV studios in Cologne-Ossendorf. Calmund feels unwell during the production and is supported by his TV colleague Christian Rach before the production staff call an ambulance.

In addition to Calmund, entertainer Julian F.M. Stoeckel, model and singer Eva Padberg and actor Armin Rohde are also present during filming.

The emergency doctor stabilizes Calmund on site before he is taken to the nearby St. Vincent Hospital in Nippes.

Calmund has given the all-clear

The following Thursday, Calmund gave the all-clear. "I'm fine again. I suddenly felt really dizzy while filming," he explained to "express.de". After examinations and treatment in hospital, he has already left the clinic. The doctors diagnosed atrial fibrillation, a cardiac arrhythmia.

Despite the incident, Calmund plans to return to the stove soon. He jokes that he used the day of filming for the hospital check-up, as there was a break in filming that day. The finished show with TV chef Steffen Henssler is due to be broadcast in January. Until then, Calmund wants to take it a little easier.

From January 5, Calmund plans to travel to Asia with his family for four weeks to take a break.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI. All content has been verified.

