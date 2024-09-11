Torsten Höllerich (47) is battling the same demons as his father Roy Black.
The singer's son is in a rehab clinic in his native Colombia because he has relapsed in his alcohol addiction. The 47-year-old told Bild: "I had to pull the ripcord because I simply drank too much and lost control."
Höllerich has been fighting his addiction for years - he relapsed badly after the miscarriage of his wife Maria Fernanda in 2023. The grief was too much for him. As a result, Maria filed for divorce and was even granted sole custody of their son Dominique (4).
Son already realizes that something is wrong with dad
Höllerich says he experienced "a whirlwind and complicated situations" in the first half of 2024.
His son also realizes that something is wrong with his dad: "I want to go through the hospital stay for him. I also don't want to end up like my father."
Torsten was 15 years old when Roy Black died in 1991 in a fishing lodge in Bavaria.