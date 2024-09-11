Singer Roy Black died of alcohol poisoning at the age of 48. Picture: imago images/Heiko Feddersen

Torsten Höllerich, Roy Black's son, is currently seeking treatment for his alcohol addiction. It cost him his marriage - and now he wants to take a healthy path.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Torsten Höllerich, son of Roy Black, is in a rehab clinic in Colombia for alcohol addiction.

After his wife's miscarriage and subsequent divorce, Höllerich relapsed and lost custody of his son.

He wants to successfully complete therapy so that he doesn't end up like his father, who died in 1991 as a result of his own problems. Show more

Torsten Höllerich (47) is battling the same demons as his father Roy Black.

The singer's son is in a rehab clinic in his native Colombia because he has relapsed in his alcohol addiction. The 47-year-old told Bild: "I had to pull the ripcord because I simply drank too much and lost control."

Höllerich has been fighting his addiction for years - he relapsed badly after the miscarriage of his wife Maria Fernanda in 2023. The grief was too much for him. As a result, Maria filed for divorce and was even granted sole custody of their son Dominique (4).

Son already realizes that something is wrong with dad

Höllerich says he experienced "a whirlwind and complicated situations" in the first half of 2024.

His son also realizes that something is wrong with his dad: "I want to go through the hospital stay for him. I also don't want to end up like my father."

Torsten was 15 years old when Roy Black died in 1991 in a fishing lodge in Bavaria.

More from the Entertainment section