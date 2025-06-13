A fashion label has terminated the advertising deal with Ana Ivanović and Bastian Schweinsteiger. The photo was taken on the opening night of the Laver tennis tournament in September 2024. bild: KEYSTONE/DPA/Christophe Gateau

The alleged separation of Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanović has far-reaching consequences for their advertising partnership with the fashion brand Brax, which has now been terminated.

The contract was originally due to run until 2027, but the planned fall/winter 2025 campaign will now no longer appear.

According to industry experts, the end of such couple campaigns is often a "total loss" for brands, as the staging as a couple is central to the advertising value. Show more

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanović were considered the advertising world's dream couple. They have been the faces of German fashion brand Brax since 2020. But now their - as yet unconfirmed - separation is also having a professional impact: Their contract with Brax has been terminated early. Industry expert Markus Krampe describes such developments as a "total loss" for advertising partnerships.

The collaboration between the couple and Brax began in summer 2019, with the first collection of the two sports stars being presented at the beginning of 2020. The contract was originally set to run until 2027, but now both the partnership and the advertising deal are history, reports "rtl.de".

"The staging as a couple was crucial for us to get both women and men excited about Brax," explains Marc Freyberg, Managing Director at Brax. Due to the current reporting, this is no longer possible. The campaign already planned for the fall-winter 2025 season will therefore not be published.

Manager Krampe: "A separation often means a total loss, as companies engage the couple as a unit"

Brax CEO Stefan Brandmann regrets the development: "With Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanović, we have taken important steps towards rejuvenating the brand. We wish the family strength to overcome the personal situation and pursue new goals."

Artist manager Markus Krampe understands Brax's decision. "A separation often means a total loss, as companies engage the couple as a unit," he explains. Nevertheless, it is common for contracts to contain an exit clause for such cases.

As a "model couple", Ana and Bastian were particularly attractive to companies like Brax. Their credibility as successful top athletes made them ideal brand ambassadors. "In public appearances, they always came across as a happy family," says Krampe.

