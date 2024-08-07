A second season of the Netflix series about Tom and Bill Kaulitz is to be released in 2025. (archive picture) dpa

In the first season of "Kaulitz & Kaulitz", the Tokyo Hotel twins give us a glimpse into their life in Hollywood. Now there is to be a sequel to the reality documentary series.

Netflix confirms a second season of "Kaulitz & Kaulitz".

So fans can look forward to even more intimate insights into the lives of Bill and Tom Kaulitz.

Following the huge success of the series "Kaulitz & Kaulitz", Netflix plans to release a sequel next year. Filming for the second season about the twin brothers from Magdeburg has already started, the streaming provider announced.

In the eight episodes that have already been released, the 34-year-olds gave private insights into their lives in Hollywood. The reality documentary series took the hearts of fans by storm and quickly climbed the German Netflix charts.

After the "Bild" newspaper first reported on a sequel, Netflix has now also confirmed the continuation of the series.

"Kaulitz & Kaulitz" has been available on Netflix since the end of June. The reality documentary series left it open for the time being whether there will be further episodes. At the end of the first season, it was clear: Bill is clearly in favor, Tom is not yet completely convinced.

But in the end, Tom's decision was also made - and he agreed to a second season. This has now been confirmed by the twin brothers themselves.

The Kaulitz brothers emigrated to the USA in 2010

The reality documentary series takes fans of the twin brothers into the turbulent everyday life of Bill and Tom. With their charming manner, the 34-year-olds give an insight into a life that is accompanied by champagne, partying, chaos, lots of laughter and glitter.

Bill and Tom Kaulitz became famous more than 20 years ago with their band Tokio Hotel ("Durch den Monsun"). They emigrated to America in 2010.

Tom Kaulitz has been married to German model Heidi Klum (51) for five years, who also makes brief guest appearances in the "Kaulitz & Kaulitz" episodes.

In addition to the Netflix series, the twin brothers also keep their fans - who call them "tadpoles" - up to date about themselves and their lives in their podcast "Kaulitz Hills".

