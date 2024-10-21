With the beauty trend "dermaplaning", women shave off the fine hairs on their face. "Dermaplaning is supposed to smooth the skin and ensure that skincare products work better. But it can also be harmful.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Dermaplaning" has long been celebrated as a beauty trend.

It is said to smooth the skin and provide the ultimate glow.

Shaving removes the fine fuzz on the face as well as dead skin cells.

There are a few points you should bear in mind to ensure that your skin really glows and is not damaged. Show more

Shaving the face has long been celebrated as a beauty trend. Dermaplaning is said to smooth the skin and make skincare products work better. But it can also damage the skin.

"Derma" stands for skin and "planing" is English for smoothing or planing. The beauty trend, which is doing the rounds on social media in particular, is intended to provide the ultimate glow and make make-up look even better.

Shaving removes the fine fuzz on the face as well as dead skin cells. However, there are a few points to bear in mind to ensure that the skin actually glows and is not damaged.

It is important to know that dermaplaning is not suitable for every skin type. People with sensitive skin, acne or skin conditions should refrain from shaving their face.

When dermaplaning, you should always proceed with caution and only move the suitable razor very gently over the face. This is because we can cause small injuries and bacteria can get into them.

As with body shaving, care should be taken to always use a clean and disinfected blade.

Care should be taken to use the right care products not only during shaving but also afterwards. The products should not contain any additives such as fragrances, colorants, preservatives, foam or glitter.

More videos from the department