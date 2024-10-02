Oscar winner Cillian Murphy once again transforms himself into the gangster and gang leader Tommy Shelby. "On behalf of the Peaky Blinders... Tommy Shelby is back", writes the streaming service Netflix on the X platform, announcing the start of filming for the planned feature film about the legendary British street gang.
The 48-year-old Irish-born actor, who previously played the gangster in the BBC series of the same name, can be seen in a dark coat on the side in front of a brick wall in a set photo. He can also be seen alongside British author and series creator Steven Knight. The new chapter of Peaky Blinders is set during the Second World War, Knight announced according to Netflix. Further details about the story are under wraps. Nothing was initially revealed about a possible film release date either.
Film to conclude the six seasons
"Seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't done with me yet," Murphy was previously quoted as saying. He is looking forward to working with Knight and director Tom Harper. This movie is for the fans, the actor added.
Murphy won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role in the film "Oppenheimer" in March. In addition to Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson ("Dune"), Barry Keoghan ("Saltburn") and Tim Roth ("Pulp Fiction") also star in the film version.
"Peaky Blinders" ran as a BBC series in six seasons from 2013 to 2022. In Germany, it was shown on free TV under the title "Peaky Blinders - Gangs of Birmingham" in a dubbed version on Arte. The story revolves around a legendary street gang in England's second largest city, Birmingham, after the First World War.