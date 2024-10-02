This is the first teaser for the conclusion of the hit series "Peaky Blinders": Cillian Murphy is graying in it. Netflix

The hit series about a legendary street gang in Birmingham at the beginning of the 20th century is being rounded off with a movie. Now Cillian Murphy is back in action as Tommy Shelby.

Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby for the planned feature film about the Peaky Blinders, set during the Second World War.

Netflix has announced the start of filming, but further details about the story and the film's release date are not yet known.

Murphy is joined by Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth; the film is directed by Tom Harper. Show more

Oscar winner Cillian Murphy once again transforms himself into the gangster and gang leader Tommy Shelby. "On behalf of the Peaky Blinders... Tommy Shelby is back", writes the streaming service Netflix on the X platform, announcing the start of filming for the planned feature film about the legendary British street gang.

The 48-year-old Irish-born actor, who previously played the gangster in the BBC series of the same name, can be seen in a dark coat on the side in front of a brick wall in a set photo. He can also be seen alongside British author and series creator Steven Knight. The new chapter of Peaky Blinders is set during the Second World War, Knight announced according to Netflix. Further details about the story are under wraps. Nothing was initially revealed about a possible film release date either.

Film to conclude the six seasons

"Seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't done with me yet," Murphy was previously quoted as saying. He is looking forward to working with Knight and director Tom Harper. This movie is for the fans, the actor added.

Murphy won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role in the film "Oppenheimer" in March. In addition to Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson ("Dune"), Barry Keoghan ("Saltburn") and Tim Roth ("Pulp Fiction") also star in the film version.

"Peaky Blinders" ran as a BBC series in six seasons from 2013 to 2022. In Germany, it was shown on free TV under the title "Peaky Blinders - Gangs of Birmingham" in a dubbed version on Arte. The story revolves around a legendary street gang in England's second largest city, Birmingham, after the First World War.

