In "Smallville", Tom Welling played the young Clark Kent, also known as Superman. Image courtesy D.C. COMICS/WARNER BROS. TELEVISION/Ronald Grant Archive/Mary Evans

Tom Welling, known from "Smallville", is currently dominating the headlines: The actor was arrested in California for driving under the influence of alcohol. Many fans are shocked by the mugshot.

Actor Tom Welling (47), who became famous for his role as Clark Kent in the series "Smallville" (2001-2011), is currently in the spotlight - but not because of his acting achievements.

Welling was arrested by police in Yreka, California, after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. According to reports from "TMZ", he was arrested shortly after midnight in a parking lot of an Arby's restaurant.

His blood alcohol level is said to have reached or exceeded the legal limit of 0.08 percent. So far, Welling has not commented on the allegations.

Smallville star Tom Welling 'arrested over drink driving incident' https://t.co/NJf401AO4Z — The Standard (@theLDNstandard) January 29, 2025

"He's aged quite well"

In the so-called mugshot - the photo taken by the police during an arrest - Welling has clearly aged. He looks into the camera with glazed eyes and his hair is graying.

After the picture was published by the authorities, it made the rounds in various media. It is also currently circulating on social media. The reactions of former "Smallville" fans are clear: "That's Tom Welling? Damn, he's aged quite a bit."

After his role as Clark Kent, things had gone quiet for the actor. He had tried to build on his "Smallville" success - but failed. In 2016, he starred in the Nicholas Sparks adaptation "The Choice - Until the Last Day".

Happy birthday wishes from Tom Welling's wife

On Sunday, Tom Welling celebrated another special occasion: the birthday of his wife Jessica Rose Lee, with whom he has been together for over ten years and to whom he said yes in 2019. He was previously married to Jamie White, with whom he tied the knot in 2002. The marriage ended in 2013.

On Instagram, the actor shared several photos showing his wife and him riding - and addressed loving words to her: "Congratulations to our angel who makes our dreams come true and inspires us even more."

