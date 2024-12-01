Changes are also planned for "Happy Day". SRF

Swiss Radio and Television is planning to outsource the production of popular programs to external companies in order to save costs. This could also result in job cuts.

SRF is facing a major change: the production of programs is to be increasingly outsourced to external companies. This decision is part of the "SRF 4.0" project, which aims to save CHF 6.3 million, writes Blick.

Formats such as "1 against 100" and "Game of Switzerland" are already being produced externally. "Doc films", "docu-series" and "reporter" episodes are also set to follow in the next few years. From 2026, "Danke Happy Day" and "Gipfelstürmer" could also be affected.

The announcement has caused unrest among SRF employees. Many editors, cameramen, journalists and producers fear for their jobs. Although SRF emphasizes that there will be no redundancies in the short term, job cuts are planned for the medium term. However, the exact impact on the workforce is still unclear.

Quality under pressure

SRF's strategy of putting programs out to tender is intended to reduce production costs. However, this could affect the quality of productions, as external companies are under strong cost pressure. SRF assures that its high quality standards also apply to external partners and that every program is checked before it is broadcast.

Internal productions are also put to the test. Formats such as "SRF bi de Lüüt - Landfrauenküche", "Late Night Switzerland", "Gredig direkt" and "Auf und davon" could be produced by external providers in future. A decision on whether these programs will actually be outsourced is to be made by summer 2025.

