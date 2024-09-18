Long time no see: Stefan Raab is sitting at a desk again and joking around. The entertainer has presented his new show on RTL+. dpa

Whatever an "entertainment-quiz-competition-hybrid-show" is - Stefan Raab has now shown it to his audience. Some of the comeback is reminiscent of earlier television days.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The entertainer Stefan Raab is back on television: He presents his new weekly entertainment show for the first time.

The first episode of "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million bei Stefan Raab" was available on the RTL+ streaming service on Wednesday evening.

Raab had actually retired as a TV presenter in 2015 and hung up his "TV shoes", as he put it at the time.

Raab competed for a third time last Saturday in an exhibition match against Regina Halmich and announced after his defeat that he would now be presenting shows again. Show more

Stefan Raab has presented his new weekly entertainment show for the first time. On Wednesday evening, the first episode of "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million bei Stefan Raab" was available on the streaming service RTL+. Raab is back as the host of a regular show - after a break of almost ten years. At the opening, the 57-year-old said succinctly but cheerfully: "Thank you very much. Here I am again. It's that simple!"

The entertainer also opened his show looking just as he did in his earlier television days - blue shirt, jeans, white sneakers. It was as if Raab had never been away. The Heavytones played as the band in the studio - the musicians are also old companions of Raab. At the opening, a spokesperson explained that Raab was now back on screen "after a summer break of almost ten years". "To entertain them and himself well", as it was said.

Raab slips back into his "TV shoes"

Raab had actually retired as a TV presenter in 2015 and hung up his "TV shoes", as he put it at the time. He then largely withdrew from the public eye for almost ten years - until last Saturday. Raab competed for a third time in an exhibition match against Regina Halmich and announced after his defeat that he would now be presenting shows again. At the same time, he tied himself to RTL - the competitor of his former home channel ProSieben.

Raab himself calls the new format "the world's first entertainment-quiz-competition hybrid show". It is to be a mixture of late night comedy, quiz and competition. Candidates can win one million euros. The show is only available for streaming. New episodes will be released every Wednesday.

dpa