TV entertainer Stefan Raab was robbed during his second show. RTL+

In the second episode of "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million", Stefan Raab talks about a theft during the recording of his new show. The otherwise cheerful presenter suddenly becomes very serious and threatens the perpetrator on camera.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In his new RTL show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million", Stefan Raab makes us laugh with a fake set of teeth, while celebrities such as Jürgen Klopp and the Kaulitz brothers are made fun of.

During a shoot on the street, Raab's team was robbed. The entertainer said huffily: "This is no joke."

None of the candidates were able to win any money. The next chance awaits on October 2. Show more

Anyone who thinks of Stefan Raab always has the show host's broad grin in their head. In the second episode of his new RTL show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million", this grin takes on a whole new form.

Because for Dental Health Day on Wednesday evening, the 57-year-old has a brand new set of teeth with him - and pulls off the gag with the false teeth for half of the show. But there is one thing that makes him stop laughing: the presenter has actually been robbed.

"I thank my plastic surgeon Dr. Lamborghini," jokes Stefan Raab about his new smile and adds, alluding to football coach Jürgen Klopp: "I wouldn't even notice if I was now training Liverpool FC."

"Ripping off poor trainees": Raab plays for money on the street

In addition to the ex-coach of the top English club, the Kaulitz brothers, Heidi Klum and former footballer Thorsten Legat also get their comeuppance in the old "TV Total" style. The latter even makes a surprise appearance on the RTL show.

In the middle of the show, Legat suddenly appears and brings Stefan Raab his requested coffee. Then he disappears again. "That's cola," Raab is annoyed by the supposed coffee and scoffs: "He put sugar in the cola. And that with an egg, you have to imagine that."

Not only does "King Funny" have a new set of teeth up his sleeve, but also a new, old category that once enjoyed great popularity. In the pre-recorded "Raab sits", the TV producer takes a seat undercover on a park bench, just as he did back then on "TV Total". What happens next?

Among other things, the entertainer tries to steal an older man's Asian noodles from the box with a fork he has brought with him - with success. On the third attempt, however, the man has had enough: "That's it." Raab is allowed to take another bite for ten euros, but then the man leaves, annoyed.

But Raab has brought much more than just a fork. "I always have quiz questions with me", he plays with some passers-by for ten euros. "I earn something on the side," the usual ambitious presenter shows no mercy and picks off one park bench guest after another.

"Poor trainees getting ripped off," comments one woman.

Raab threatens thief: "We'll really rip your a**** off"

Raab even has a card reader in case someone can't pay their betting debts with cash. "Bing, transaction successful," he says happily after the next win. After the section, however, the TV legend suddenly becomes very serious: "Unfortunately, it wasn't really as funny as it looked ..."

"While we were making these recordings - I'm not joking - we were victims of an incredible crime," reports Raab. A passer-by stole one of the hidden cameras.

"This is no joke," the 57-year-old emphasizes once again and threatens the newly caught person: "We had installed another 360-degree camera. And now, of course, the perpetrator can imagine what's on it. And that's why we're now making him an offer: The thing will be back here in two days or we'll really rip your a**** open."

Raab also had little to laugh about at the end of the first episode of "Du gewinnstst hier nicht die Million" when he lost to contestant Sören in a game of tire changing - in his opinion because of a wrong announcement by Elton.

Screw loose

Raab had thought he was under time pressure and had therefore not tightened a screw properly. As a result, Sören won the duel and is consequently back in the second episode to continue his hunt for the big win.

The 36-year-old Berliner has brought a suitable lucky charm with him: "loose screws". Anyone who knows the ambitious entertainer knows that he won't take this lying down. "Start playing," says Raab confidently to his band to introduce the farewell song.

Sören answers the next question incorrectly and is eliminated. Emre (21) and Antonio (30) subsequently suffer a similar fate. Both have to leave after the first quiz question. Dana (35) at least makes it to the first game against Stefan Raab - but ultimately loses out by a wide margin.

As a result, none of the contestants can take home any money in this episode. New contestants will have their next chance on Wednesday, October 2, from 8.10 p.m. on the RTL+ streaming portal.

