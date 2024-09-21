Stefan Raab is rocking again as if he had never been away. RTL / Raab Entertainment / Julia Feldhagen

Stefan Raab is back and is helping RTL reach unprecedented heights in streaming. The Cologne-based broadcaster hails an "exceptional artist". Raab's former broadcaster ProSieben also held its own on Wednesday.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The cult entertainer's new quiz show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million bei Stefan Raab" premiered on RTL+ on Wednesday, September 18.

Following the launch, RTL is delighted with the record figures.

We are talking about the "best new start ever". Show more

After almost ten years away from the camera, Stefan Raab's TV comeback almost seemed as if the show's messiah in the flesh was returning home. This made the 57-year-old's announcement that his first regularly broadcast new show series would not be shown on linear television, but exclusively on the streaming portal RTL+ until further notice, all the more surprising.

Raab's comeback news, which he announced following his defeat to former world boxing champion Regina Halmich, was hotly debated in the run-up to the show. While some found the return of the "entertainment dinosaur" "embarrassing" and had the impression that the entertainer had "aged quite a bit", others cheered Raab's comeback.

And then, on Wednesday, September 18, the time had come for the entertainer to venture out on his own again. His new quiz show is called "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million bei Stefan Raab".

Following the premiere on RTL+, reactions to "DGHNDMBSR" were mixed. "How great was that just now? Stefan Raab is back in town and he's still got it!", praised X user Milan.

Alte Witze und ein Hauch von showtechnischer Restmüll-Deponie,.. Raab trifft genau den Humor seiner alternden Fanbase #DghndM #DghndMbSR #Raab pic.twitter.com/qsM0Fa7eca — Chris Ernst | Redaktion HABITAT Deutschland (@MontefuegoLZ) September 18, 2024

User Chris Ernst, on the other hand, thinks that Raab's comeback was not a success: "Old jokes and a hint of show-technical residual waste landfill." He goes on to write: "Old jokes and a hint of show-technical residual waste landfill."

RTL: "Best reboot ever on RTL+"

However, RTL's presumed plan to boost the partly fee-based VoD service with the prominent personnel seems to be working.

As the Cologne-based broadcaster announced, the premiere of "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million bei Stefan Raab" on Wednesday evening was "the best new start ever on RTL+".

The show also ensured "the strongest subscription growth of an original format on Germany's leading streaming service". But that's not all: "The proportion of people who came into contact with RTL+ for the very first time is also spectacular." For example, 73 percent of new subscriptions were sold to new customers. The rest were "returners who came back to RTL+ for Stefan Raab".

"TV total" (still) unimpressed by Raab comeback

"This is exactly what I expected: Stefan Raab is back and is breaking all records on Germany's largest national streaming platform RTL+," Program Director Inga Leschek is quoted as saying in her company's letter. Stefan Raab has "once again shown that he is an exceptional artist".

As is usual with streaming content, RTL did not publish specific viewing figures for "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million". However, there are viewing figures for Raab's live comeback on the previous Saturday. On average, 5.9 million people watched the boxing match against Regina Halmich, which was broadcast on RTL for almost three and a half hours. The market share was an outstanding 52.9 percent.

Meanwhile, "TV total" with Sebastian Pufpaff was largely unimpressed by the new competition on Wednesday evening. The show, once invented by Raab and now running in direct competition with him, confirmed the previous week's ratings with 1.05 million viewers. The ratings may have been helped by the fact that Pufpaff took a few ironic swipes at Raab. For the time being, the most controversial show duel on German television has no losers.

