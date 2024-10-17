Zurich girl at Victoria's Secret showSwiss model flies down the runway with Gigi Hadid and other angels
Carlotta Henggeler
17.10.2024
The world's highest-paid models are allowed to walk the catwalk at the Victoria's Secret fashion show. A Swiss woman is also taking part: Vivienne Rohner from Zurich.
17.10.2024, 18:49
Carlotta Henggeler
No time? blue News summarizes for you
After a six-year break, the Victoria's Secret lingerie show returns on October 15, accompanied by celebrity models such as Adriana Lima and Gigi Hadid. Among the angels was also a Swiss woman: Vivienne Rohner from Zurich.
The 26-year-old is a sought-after model. She has already walked the catwalk for designer Carolina Herrera at New York Fashion Week 2024.
Shortly before her appearance at Victoria's Secret, the Swiss model posted a photo from backstage.
Vivienne Rohner writes on the picture: "New start with my angel Sun."
Vivienne Rohner, like several Swiss models before her, including Manuela Frey (28) and Ronja Furrer (32), owes part of her career to the renowned Elite Model Look competition, writes "blick.ch".
Even though she was not one of the winners of the competition in 2013, her example shows impressively that perseverance is often more important than winning first place. Instead of getting discouraged, Rohner kept at it - with success.
The very next year, she opened Vivienne Westwood's fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, a significant moment for any model. Prestigious commissions for Chanel and Calvin Klein followed, further cementing her status in the fashion world.
Just recently, she walked the catwalk for designer Carolina Herrera at New York Fashion Week.