Model Vivienne Rohner walked for Carolina Herrera at New York Fashion Week 2024. Imago/Sipa USA

The world's highest-paid models are allowed to walk the catwalk at the Victoria's Secret fashion show. A Swiss woman is also taking part: Vivienne Rohner from Zurich.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a six-year break, the Victoria's Secret lingerie show returns on October 15, accompanied by celebrity models such as Adriana Lima and Gigi Hadid. Among the angels was also a Swiss woman: Vivienne Rohner from Zurich.

The 26-year-old is a sought-after model. She has already walked the catwalk for designer Carolina Herrera at New York Fashion Week 2024.

Shortly before her appearance at Victoria's Secret, the Swiss model posted a photo from backstage. Show more

At the Victoria's Secret fashion show, the top of the modeling industry walks the catwalk.

Adriana Lima (43), Tyra Banks (50) and Gigi Hadid (29) are among those taking part.

Nicolas Sarkozy's wife, model Carla Bruni, was also among the angels and celebrated her Victoria's Secret premiere.

Carla Bruni on the catwalk of the Victoria's Secret fashion show on October 15, 2024 in New York. Keystone

There was also a Swiss girl among the Victoria's Secret angels: Vivienne Rohner from Zurich.

Vivienne Rohner: "A new start"

The 26-year-old posted a photo from backstage before the fashion show. It shows her with fellow model Sun Mizrahi.

Vivienne Rohner writes on the picture: "New start with my angel Sun."

Vivienne Rohner, like several Swiss models before her, including Manuela Frey (28) and Ronja Furrer (32), owes part of her career to the renowned Elite Model Look competition, writes "blick.ch".

Even though she was not one of the winners of the competition in 2013, her example shows impressively that perseverance is often more important than winning first place. Instead of getting discouraged, Rohner kept at it - with success.

The very next year, she opened Vivienne Westwood's fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, a significant moment for any model. Prestigious commissions for Chanel and Calvin Klein followed, further cementing her status in the fashion world.

Just recently, she walked the catwalk for designer Carolina Herrera at New York Fashion Week.

