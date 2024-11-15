Tamy Glauser is newly in love. In the talk show "Lässer", the former non-binary top model talks about self-love - and dark hours in her life.

Tamy Glauser has worked for renowned fashion brands such as Louis Vuitton, Vivienne Westwood, Givenchy and Jean Paul Gaultier.

"It's still very fresh", says Glauser about her new love. Glauser was previously in a relationship with Dominique Rinderknecht - Miss Switzerland 2013 and now a designer - for four years. The couple announced their separation in 2020. Tamy Glauser identifies as a non-binary person.

Now the 43-year-old former model has rediscovered her great love of swimming and has set herself an ambitious goal: the 2028 Olympics. Show more

For four years, the ex-model and ex-Miss were the celebrity couple of the Swiss show scene par excellence. In 2020, Tamy Glauser and Dominique Rinderknecht announced the end of their relationship.

Since then, Tamy Glauser has made headlines with lots of new ideas. Her love life has been quiet - at least in the media.

Tamy Glauser considered running for the National Council for the Greens in 2019. However, the non-binary model buried the idea after a short time. At the time, Glauser explained that the time was not yet ripe for her instant ambition.

Headlines about a spiritual break in Thailand then appeared in 2023.

Now Tamy Glauser is back - with a new dream in her luggage. She is currently back in swimming training and wants to compete at the 2028 Olympics

This time, Glauser has a special tailwind: the non-binary celebrity is newly in love and reveals exclusively in the "Lässer" talk: "Yes, it feels good, but it's still very fresh."

It's a love at eye level, says Glauser. As a celebrity, a new relationship is a rather difficult thing, says the ex-model. You are put on an artificial, higher level, which is strange.

But now it has worked out - and Tamy Glauser is beaming from ear to ear.

Tamy Glauser: "How much can you grin"

Her beloved dog died recently. The loss three weeks ago has taken its toll on Glauser: "You cry until there are no more tears", and continues: "How much can you actually mourn?".

Tamy Glauser now wants to take some time out by the sea. She will definitely continue swimming there in order to achieve her next big goal: to take part in the 2028 Olympics.

The ex-model talks about this big dream with Claudia Lässer on the show.

