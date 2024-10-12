Brigitte Lund is a successful entrepreneur and sells hair care products on the HSE shopping channel. Now she has had an accident with a Ferrari. HSE Brigitte Lund

Brigitte Lund-Arnold, known from teleshopping for her hair care products, has survived a spectacular accident on the A23. The 84-year-old lost control of her Ferrari.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brigitte Lund-Arnold, 84 years old and teleshopping star, crashed her Ferrari on the German autobahn.

The businesswoman, who also races professionally, lost control of the 725 hp car.

The accident ended without serious injury: Lund-Arnold and her co-driver were only slightly hurt.

The Ferrari, a model worth over 600,000 francs, overturned next to the road and hit a small truck. Show more

Brigitte Lund-Arnold, known as a hair care expert on the teleshopping channel HSE, is making headlines - but not because of a new hair product: the 84-year-old entrepreneur crashed her Ferrari on a highway near Pinneberg near Hamburg when she lost control of the vehicle.

The Ferrari Purosangue, an exclusive, yellow-painted model worth 650,000 euros - just under 610,000 Swiss francs - ended up on its roof. The engine is said to have 725 hp and the car can travel up to 312 kilometers per hour. Fortunately, the businesswoman and her co-driver were only slightly injured.

Rear of the Ferrari needs to be replaced

Lund-Arnold, who sells hair care products on HSE under the "Brigitte Lund" brand, spoke openly about her passion for fast cars after the accident. "I've been racing professionally for 13 years," she told Bild.

Unfall auf A23: Ferrari-Fahrerin (84) verliert Kontrolle über Wagen – drei Verletzte https://t.co/JaYmBKQHKI pic.twitter.com/P1PBMaqBVZ — Hamburger Morgenpost (@mopo) October 11, 2024

She is particularly proud of her Ferrari Purosangue, which she was one of the first customers to receive from the Italian car manufacturer. "I cover 50,000 kilometers a year in the Ferrari."

According to the police report, Lund-Arnold was accelerating in her Ferrari after the speed limit was lifted when the rear of the vehicle swerved. "Afterwards, the woman was unable to stabilize the car again.

Police expect high material damage

The vehicle spun and overturned next to the road," the report continues. A small truck was also hit, and its driver, like Lund-Arnold, escaped with minor injuries. However, all three involved were taken to hospital for observation.

The police estimate the damage to property at a mid-six-figure sum. The cause of the accident is still unclear. Ferrari technicians are now to investigate whether there was a technical defect. The driver has since left the hospital. "I'm fine, I'm in the best of health and I'm currently in Hamburg," the teleshopping queen told Bild.

Hair root expert Brigitte Lund-Arnold reportedly reaches eleven million customers with her products. The accident will probably not deter the successful entrepreneur from her passion for fast cars.

