The 2024 TV awards have their nominees. Here you can find all of this year's series that have triggered global hype. Favorites are "The Bear" with a new record and "Shogun" about feudal Japan.

The nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards have been announced, and the series "The Bear" and "Shogun" are the favorites.

It is the most prestigious prize that can be awarded on television: The Emmys will be awarded again this year in September and the Television Academy in the USA has now announced the nominations.

Last year, the drama series "Succession", "Beef" and "The Bear" stood out from the crowd. The former came to an end and therefore has no chance this year - unlike FX's "King of the Kitchen", which is available on Disney+.

In 2024, "The Bear" will break a 15-year record set in 2009 by the comedy series "30 Rock". The dramedy series is now in its third season and has secured a whopping 23 nominations, while "30 Rock" managed 22 at the time.

Rarely a close call

Below you will find the nominated shows, actors and actresses and a brief prediction of who could take home the statuette on September 15. However, only those series that were broadcast between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024 have a chance.

Best drama series "The Crown", Netflix

"Fallout", Amazon Prime

"The Gilded Age", HBO

"The Morning Show", Apple TV+

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith", Amazon Prime

"Shogun", FX

"Slow Horses", Apple TV+

"3 Body Problem", Netflix Show more

There is probably a clear winner here, even if the writer's preference lies elsewhere. "Shogun" even surprised the makers themselves; the drama set in feudal Japan made big waves and is sure to bag the prize for best drama of 2024.

For me personally, "Fallout" was the highlight of the year. Far too rarely do video game adaptations get such good realizations - the last one was "The Last of Us". So the heart says "Fallout", the brain knows it will be "Shogun".

Best actress in a drama series Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"

Maya Erskine, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show" Show more

Here, too, the award is likely to go to Anna Sawai from "Shogun", with the other actresses probably losing out. Only Imelda Staunton could still play a leading role for her portrayal of Elizabeth II in "The Crown".

Best actor in a drama series Idris Elba, "Hijack"

Donald Glover, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Walton Goggins, "Fallout"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

Dominic West, "The Crown" Show more

Once again, the heart fights against the brain: Walton Goggins really pulled out all the stops as the ghoul in "Fallout" and has a good chance.

But if we're honest and want to include a bit of politics in the decision, there's only one winner here: Hiroyuki Sanada. The Japanese actor is once again convincing in "Shogun", as in all his countless roles during his long career - he has never been allowed to accept an award for his achievements in the US film and television industry. Now it's his time.

Best Comedy Series "Abbott Elementary", ABC

"The Bear", FX

"Curb Your Enthusiasm", HBO

"Hacks", HBO

"Only Murders in the Building", Hulu

"Palm Royale", Apple TV+

"Reservation Dogs", FX

"What We Do in the Shadows", FX Show more

The situation is almost depressing for the competition because "The Bear" takes home the award here 101% of the time. No other comedy series could trigger such an echo as the King of the Kitchen.

All the nominees have delivered quality, but "The Bear" trumps them all.

Best actress in a comedy series Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Maya Rudolph, "Loot"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale" Show more

Singer Selena Gomez surprisingly picks up her first ever Emmy nomination. She has been on "Only Murders in the Building" for three seasons and can certainly be happy about this. However, she is overshadowed by several of her competitors.

Maya Rudolph has always had a place in my heart and I would give her the Emmy in a heartbeat. But the clear favorite is Ayo Edebiri, who has developed into a main character in "The Bear" and even directed an episode. She wins the statuette hands down - no question.

Best actor in a comedy series Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs" Show more

What a category! Lots of big names, two from "Only Murders in the Building" - but they don't stand a chance against Jeremy Allen White from "The Bear". He will definitely win the award.

However, Matt Berry from the series "What We Do in the Shadows" is also worth mentioning. The comedy series is about vampires who have been living in our society for centuries and have fallen on hard times because they no longer have any money. Berry's performance is one of the funniest ever - definitely watch it.

The 76th Emmy Awards will take place on September 15, 2024. You can watch all the nominees here.

