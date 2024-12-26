The cinema year is over: blue News looks back and picks the best and worst of 2024 - one thing is certain, there have rarely been so many remakes, sequels and reboots.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Last year, there were so many movie titles with at least a "2" in them - does that mean Hollywood is running out of ideas? A little bit.
- But it doesn't mean that the films have to be bad - or lazy.
- In this review, Roman Müller and Fabian Tschamper from the blue editorial team select the best and worst films of the year.
More from the Entertainment section