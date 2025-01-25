Starting shot in the jungle camp: goat eyes are already choking Anna-Carina was well in the running in the competition for the most perfectly formed "Gigi-Birofio-memory choke". But she spat out the goat's eyes again. Image: RTL The jungle class of 2025 shortly before the start of the suicide mission of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!". Image: RTL The campers had to swallow hard in the Bährufs-Bähratung - namely typical local delicacies. Edith (left) drank a cup of cow urine. Image: RTL If anyone is laughing here, it's us! Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen definitely had more fun than the campers at the start of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" - especially as Sam Dylan (in the foreground). Image: RTL Lilly Becker, Nina Bott, Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss, Yeliz Koc, Jürgen Hingsen and Timur Ülker (from left) approached the camp first through the air and then by swimming. Image: RTL Alessia Herren, Edith Stehfest, Jörg Dahlmann, Anna-Carina Woitschack, Maurice Cziwak and Sam Dylan (from left to right) were completely taken aback after the welcome cocktail. Image: RTL Group 2 had to bungee jump from 50 meters. Edith didn't hesitate for long. Alessia, Anna-Carina and Sam didn't have the heart to fall. Maurice and Jörg did. Image: RTL Sweet! Maurice has the stuffed bunny Schnuffel as a souvenir of his little son as a luxury item. Image: RTL At last! The camper groups join together around the campfire. The joy quickly fades because Group 1 has already snapped up the best beds. Image: RTL Lilly lends a hand. First she lit the campfire, then she roasted the evening meal. Image: RTL Winner of the sausage competition: Timur Ülker. He did a great job and also ate his task (sheep's brains). Image: RTL Eyes open and through! Jörg treated himself to a pint of cow's blood from his liver and scored the third star for the campers. And that was that. Image: RTL Sam Dylan knows a lot and, above all, knows everything better. Let's see how he does in tomorrow's competition. The fans voted him in. Image: RTL Starting shot in the jungle camp: goat eyes are already choking Anna-Carina was well in the running in the competition for the most perfectly formed "Gigi-Birofio-memory choke". But she spat out the goat's eyes again. Image: RTL The jungle class of 2025 shortly before the start of the suicide mission of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!". Image: RTL The campers had to swallow hard in the Bährufs-Bähratung - namely typical local delicacies. Edith (left) drank a cup of cow urine. Image: RTL If anyone is laughing here, it's us! Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen definitely had more fun than the campers at the start of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" - especially as Sam Dylan (in the foreground). Image: RTL Lilly Becker, Nina Bott, Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss, Yeliz Koc, Jürgen Hingsen and Timur Ülker (from left) approached the camp first through the air and then by swimming. Image: RTL Alessia Herren, Edith Stehfest, Jörg Dahlmann, Anna-Carina Woitschack, Maurice Cziwak and Sam Dylan (from left to right) were completely taken aback after the welcome cocktail. Image: RTL Group 2 had to bungee jump from 50 meters. Edith didn't hesitate for long. Alessia, Anna-Carina and Sam didn't have the heart to fall. Maurice and Jörg did. Image: RTL Sweet! Maurice has the stuffed bunny Schnuffel as a souvenir of his little son as a luxury item. Image: RTL At last! The camper groups join together around the campfire. The joy quickly fades because Group 1 has already snapped up the best beds. Image: RTL Lilly lends a hand. First she lit the campfire, then she roasted the evening meal. Image: RTL Winner of the sausage competition: Timur Ülker. He did a great job and also ate his task (sheep's brains). Image: RTL Eyes open and through! Jörg treated himself to a pint of cow's blood from his liver and scored the third star for the campers. And that was that. Image: RTL Sam Dylan knows a lot and, above all, knows everything better. Let's see how he does in tomorrow's competition. The fans voted him in. Image: RTL

Spiders and cockroaches are taking cover as twelve celebrities have moved into the Australian RTL jungle camp. The 18th season is underway, and it got off to a promising start. Here's how the candidates fared.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 18th season of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" started with lots of drama, exam failures and initial conflicts, while the presenters scored with humorous comments.

Contestants such as Jörg Dahlmann impressed with strong performances, while others such as Sam Dylan and Alessia Herren were conspicuous for their fears and failed attempts.

Despite technical transmission problems, the opening episode provided entertaining moments and raised high expectations for the rest of the show. Show more

"The Dirty Dozen" is sent on a suicide mission. This is not just the plot of a 1967 war film, it could also be the motto of the 18th season of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!".

Things got off to a flying start right away. Tears, whining, bickering, courageous performances, but also the first disagreements. Nice. Jungle camp again at last.

If you could have seen it in its entirety. But the picture wobbled or even stood still a lot on the long journey from Down Under to over here. How did they do, the twelve jungle combatants? We attempt a - subjective! - individual critique including a ranking and awarding twelve possible stars to the camp participants.

Lots of slogans, nothing to back them up - and karma did the math

Sam Dylan (33) is a verbal spitfire before the Lord. He immediately went after anyone who wasn't nearby. He is fully convinced of himself ("People know me from every format"), only when it comes to performance is he modest. He appeared for the walk-in test in the colorful outfit of a hot air balloon made of a nylon envelope, but inside was only hot air.

He hyperventilated and gave up. Just like later in the food test. The man with the fat lip was supposed to eat a bull's lip. He didn't make it. The viewers voted him into the first solo jungle test. His face was as ashen as his hair. Looked good: 1 out of 12.

Alessia Herren (23), the daughter of the late Willi Herren, who came third in the jungle in 2004, says honestly: "I don't think when I talk, I let it all out." But what she let out didn't sound good: "I'm so scared, I can't do it, I don't want to, it's totally disgusting." She refused to do the bungee jump and barely got the sea cucumber in her mouth. Was the second "maybe" candidate in the jungle vote: 2 out of 12.

Jürgen Hingsen (67) started strongly. First he intimidated even the fierce ranger with his 2.03 meter and 120 kilo height, then he pulled Lilly up the water ramp and was named the first camp boss. Then things went downhill. Because the giant got tired and mainly dozed off. Very weak in the food test. He didn't even try, but categorically refused the camel lung offered to him. Just: The bed collapsed under him on the first morning: 3 out of 12.

Yelic Koc suffers: "I get the penis of all things!"

Anna-Carina Woitschack (32): Set a verbal highlight with "I'm a normal person, no marzipan comes out of my toilet". However, despite a lot of effort, she spoiled the impression by failing twice in the tests. She broke off the bungee jump in tears and also failed to eat three goat's eyes. Her choking was entertaining: 4 out of 12.

Yeliz Koc (31) trembled ("I'm scared of heights") before the helicopter flight, but got through it and the walk-in test in the water despite her fear of swimming creatures. Not suitable as a scout ("I'll run after you") and also revealed deficits in swallowing. She was shocked by the delicate crocodile part of the food test and then lived up to her surname - and cocooned. Plus points for cleverness: she brought a "urinella" with her, a Pippi aid. Even Lilly was impressed: 5 out of 12.

Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss (62): The actor proved to have a sense of humor. He was the first to drop all his clothes and splashed around cooly in the jungle pool. He said in advance: "If you hit me in the pan, you have to expect me to splash back hot. In the eyes." Pale in the helicopter during the walk-in test, cool in the water. In the jungle stage, he failed the Dubai chocolate made from stinky tofu, natto beans and urine: 6 out of 12.

Timur Ülker was the best at choking

As a former windsurfing champion, Nina Bott (47) was the first to cross the finish line in the water test, immediately took on responsibility in the camp when she became team leader (after Jürgen) and consistently distributed the tasks. Of course, that doesn't just make you friends. Broke into the hedges while watching even before her food test and almost logically failed with her pureed duck tongue: 7 out of 12.

Timur Ülker (35) will have to show more than "just" charming batting of eyelashes, but that's enough for a start. Strong in the water test. In the food test, his performance of the "Gigi-Birofio memory choke" was the best in terms of style and sound. Great cinema, especially as he gobbled down the sheep's brain - and only thought about it again on the way home to camp: 8 out of 12.

Lilly Becker (48): Boris' ex's goal: "I'm not sitting on the toilet! My boom doesn't get on there." She was the only one who was happy about the helicopter flight, showed a decent performance in the "walk-in test", didn't whine, not even when her legs were washed away on the last climb down the slippery water slide. Extremely patented in the camp: she lit the fire and cooked. In the "Bährufs-Bähratung" food test, she only just failed the last of four scorpions: 9 out of 12.

Jörg Dahlmann speaks to Edith Stefest about her "ex-husband"

Maurice Dziwak (26), the self-proclaimed lion with the soft heart. Always good for a good quote ("Snakes, spiders, cockroaches - lions are easily scared"). He proved this on the bungee platform when the safety harness pinched his crotch: "Oh, my balls!" He made endless excuses, but then jumped and even dived into the water ("Will I get a middle ear infection now?"). He also gave it his all in the Bährufs-Bähratung, choking, choking, choking - but then spread the pig's heart around rather than in his stomach: 10 out of 12.

Edith Stehfest (29) was the tough chick of the opening episode. She didn't mess around on the bungee platform for long and plunged into the depths with courage. She did the same in the food test and drank 300 milliliters of cow urine without batting an eyelid. She stood firm in the tests, but then became highly sensitive when Jörg asked her about her "ex-husband" (who is not an ex, but still in office). It was probably just a misunderstanding, but Edith went off like a suppository. Unnecessary and exaggerated, according to her Instagram fans. Nevertheless: 11 out of 12.

Jörg Dahlmann (66). It would be a surprise if the professional chatterbox (sports reporter) won the relay. But he was very strong at the start. Completed both tests (bungee and 300 milliliters of cow's blood) not only with contempt for death, but with a song ("Always look on the bright side of life") on his lips. Held back (for now) when it came to the egotistical allocation of beds and sincerely regretted the misunderstanding with Edith: 12 out of 12.

Nasty remarks: Sonja and Jan in good early form

And the presenters? Sonja Zietlow (56) and Jan Köppen (41) were already in good groove, as were their gag writers. Jan introduced the "Bährufs-Bähratung" with the slogan "Twelve stars meet at the job center" and Sonja added with a trusting look in her eyes: "There are rumors that you're only in the jungle because the jobs aren't working out." The campers' laughter got stuck in their throats.

All in all, the three and a half hours dragged on like a sea cucumber in Alessia's hands, but overall it was a successful start. To be continued.