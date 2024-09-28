US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, also known under the pseudonym P. Diddy, denies rape allegations. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

The scandal surrounding Sean Combs is coming to a head: the music producer's sexually abusive "freak offs" could bring various celebrities under suspicion.

US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is in custody facing serious charges of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and organized crime.

Several women have filed civil lawsuits against Combs involving abuse, forced sexual acts and drug use; more lawsuits could follow.

Combs has pleaded not guilty while the investigation continues, and celebrities who attended his parties could be called as witnesses. Show more

US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs (54) has been in custody for almost two weeks. Instead of the magnificent mansions in Florida and California, he is now in a cell in the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Sean Combs was handcuffed in a luxury hotel in New York in mid-September. The arrest was followed by charges of sex trafficking, organized crime and other offences. And that's not all. The flood of accusations is increasing.

Is another wave of charges coming?

A woman from Florida filed a civil lawsuit against the musician for sexual abuse in New York on Friday. According to the US media, she was put under pressure by Combs for several years and coerced into non-consensual acts. According to the statement, she was drugged and suffered injuries, including a bite wound. Sexual encounters were also filmed without her consent.

It was the second lawsuit against Combs in just a few days. Previously, a woman in New York had made allegations against the rapper and one of his employees. They include rape, forced oral sex and the creation of video recordings of the brutal incident, which were later published by Combs and sold as pornography.

In the statement of claim, the then 25-year-old woman claims that she was lured to Combs' studio in 2001 under a pretext. There she lost consciousness after consuming a drink presumably laced with drugs. She was tied up and then brutally abused by both men.

Combs pleads "not guilty"

A team of lawyers in Houston (US state of Texas) has announced the prospect of further lawsuits. They are representing more than 50 women and men, the law firm announced. "I expect many more victims to come forward," said lawyer Tony Buzbee in a statement obtained by Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Her clients had "heartbreaking" stories that they had experienced in hotels, private homes and also at Combs' notorious "Freak Off" parties. They would release more details shortly.

The rapper's lawyers did not initially respond to the new lawsuits when asked by the German Press Agency. Combs had pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges in New York. According to earlier statements by his lawyer, sexual acts were consensual.

Serious allegations against Diddy

The federal prosecutors' indictment against the rapper alleges that Combs abused, threatened and coerced women to fulfill his sexual desires for years. He allegedly ran a "criminal enterprise" with helpers. He is said to have used pressure and intimidation to silence alleged victims. They were also drugged. The indictment also describes days-long sex orgies, described by Combs as "freak-offs", in which women were ordered to have sex with male prostitutes. Combs allegedly gave instructions and often filmed the acts.

Hip-hop star Combs has surrounded himself with celebrity friends for decades. He has built careers, promoted young musicians such as Usher and Justin Bieber and created an empire worth millions with his label Bad Boy Records. Big names from show business came to his extravagant parties. Following the charges against Combs, some shocking party photos are now appearing in the tabloid press. Some show naked women apparently lying on a buffet for decoration, surrounded by fruit and sweets.

Other party photos from earlier years are said to show Combs with celebrities such as Bruce Willis, Will Smith, Owen Wilson and Leonardo DiCaprio. The music mogul also partied with Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Justin Bieber and Jay-Z, as the US magazine Forbes reported. His "white parties", at which the guests were dressed in white, were famous.

Could celebrities be summoned to testify in a trial against Combs? A trial date has not yet been set, but speculation is already rife. If he was a star who had taken part in one of Combs' freak-offs, he would be very nervous right now, said Californian lawyer Neama Rahmani in an interview with the "Los Angeles Times". At best, someone could be summoned as a witness, at worst as a co-defendant, the lawyer continued.

Rapper 50 Cent calls allegations against Combs "disturbing"

Rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has sharply criticized Combs. As the producer of a documentary series, the Grammy award winner ("In Da Club") wants to shed light on the "disturbing" allegations against his colleague. The streaming service Netflix is on board. This is a complex story that would span decades, far beyond the headlines, according to a joint statement from director Alexandria Stapleton and 50 Cent. He distanced himself from Combs on the X platform. He never went to his parties, 50 Cent emphasized. Nobody would have believed him if he had told them about the "bizarre crap" - "but I bet you believe me now!".

When will the trial begin?

A date has not yet been set. According to New York District Attorney Damian Williams, dozens of witnesses and victims have been interviewed and videos and other evidence have been seized. But the investigation is still ongoing. Meanwhile, Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo announced that his client wants to prove his innocence in court. The rapper is eager to take the stand and tell his story, Agnifilo said in an interview with TMZ.com.

