Bordeaux red - the color of the hour The must-haves for a fashionable fall
Vanessa Büchel
7.10.2024
New season, new fashion trends: the must-haves for the fall wardrobe are one thing above all - brown or bordeaux. Find out here which other trends you should invest in now.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Like every season, this fall brings new fashion trends.
- Bordeaux red and chocolate brown are the dominant colors of the season.
- The leopard print is also popular.
- When it comes to jackets, there is a clear favorite: The barn jacket is a closet must-have.
- In terms of footwear, boots with a wide shaft are particularly popular.
Summer is over and the jupes, dresses and sandals have been put away. For a few weeks now, trench coats, wool coats and leather jackets have been providing warmth again, boots are adorning your feet and scarves and hats are ready for the approaching winter.
You haven't given your closet a fall update yet? Then it's high time you did. As with every season, this year's transitional period brings new trends and fresh must-haves.
This fall, for example, it's not just the leaves that are turning red and brown, but fashionistas are also shining in the same shades. While the color blocking trend usually brings color to the often dreary transitional period, you can now do everything right with muted colors such as Bordeaux red and chocolate brown.
However, the trends of the moment not only bring new in tones, but also different cuts, materials and patterns. It's worth investing in the following pieces now.
Trend alert 1: Bordeaux red and chocolate brown
October is all about brown: since the beginning of the month, one shade in particular seems to be dominating the fashion stores - brown is the secret star and comes in all kinds of shades. A dark chocolate brown is very popular. The different shades can be combined well with each other or with other colors.
But it's not just brown that is capturing the hearts of fashion professionals; alongside the popular color-blocking look, another simple color is experiencing a real hype: Bordeaux red is making fashionistas' eyes light up. The trendy in-color adorns nails, but also accompanies you in the form of bags, boots or items of clothing.
If you want to surf the trend wave, you can't avoid the two colors and should buy a good piece in brown as well as a pretty piece in bordeaux red. It's worth it!
Trend alert 2: leo print
How many times have you seen it come and go? Leo print is back again and is quietly sneaking back into your wardrobe. Because animal patterns, and leopard print in particular, will be with you every step of the way this fall. This is also thanks to the ubiquitous mob-wife fashion trend that has been around for a while.
The leopard print is interpreted in a wide variety of shapes and colors. Whether on jackets, pants or bags - they are all available in an animal version in fall 2024.
Trend alert 3: cardigans
A trend that is really cozy and that you certainly already have at home: cardigans are currently leading the way and will accompany you through the cool season. It doesn't matter whether they are fitted or loose-fitting. They have a pretty detail with ruffles, cable knit or chic gold buttons give the cardigan that certain something. This cozy companion is available in all kinds of variations. The most important thing: it provides warmth and envelops us in a warm embrace.
Trend alert 4: tracksuit bottoms
It just can't be cozy enough in autumn. That's why we're all the more pleased when comfortable items of clothing become trendy it-pieces. This was the case with trainer pants, which were spotted in many street styles at Fashion Weeks. The Olympic Games may also have contributed to the fact that sporty looks have been in vogue for some time now.
In addition to classic models from Adidas or Nike, Zara and co. also offer fashionable jogger pants that can be combined with a blazer and sneakers to create the perfect everyday look. A break in style guaranteed!
Trend alert 5: suede
It was back on the designers' trend radar at Fashion Weeks around the world: Suede was seen on the catwalk at Prada and Staud, among others. Accessories and garments made of suede had recently faded into obscurity, but are making a comeback this season.
It remains to be seen whether this has something to do with the brown trend or whether the material is simply experiencing a revival on its own. What is clear is that suede fits in wonderfully with the transitional period.
Trend alert 6: Businesscore
A little chic never hurt, did it? That's what the fashion world has been thinking for several seasons now. And this motto continues in the fall. Officewear remains trendy, ensuring everyday elegance and boss lady appearances.
To go for the full-body business look, wear a white shirt with a full suit with pinstripes or even style a tie with it. Suits or blazers with extra-wide shoulders provide an extra dose of business aesthetics.
Trend alert 7: Double denim
Denim on denim? Fashionistas think it looks super cool. And not just recently, but for quite a while now. So the Canadian Tuxedo trend goes a little further.
It's as simple as that: Jeans on top and jeans on the bottom - voilà! This can be done as outerwear in the form of denim jackets or shirts, but tight-fitting tops or vests made from the popular fabric are also an option. Dark washes give the look a certain elegance and look très chic.
Trend alert 8: Barn jackets
There is currently one star among the jackets that shines brighter than the others. Barn jackets are relegating the trench coat to the bench and are all the rage at the moment. The name comes from the fact that the jackets were originally designed for work in the countryside or in the barn, which means "barn" in English. But they are also reminiscent of English hunting clothing. In any case, they complete the look of many female influencers and cut a good figure.
Trend alert 9: Boots with a wide shaft and Ugg boots
There are a few shoe trends this fall. Two in particular stand out. While it may still be too cold for some, others are already making great strides: boots with a wide shaft are the must-have of the season when it comes to footwear. They are most popular in a pointed shape and with a small kitten heel. Black goes with everything, but they also look great in crocodile, Bordeaux patent or suede.
If you didn't add them to your shoe cabinet last year, now is the time to do so: Fashion enthusiasts are wearing Ugg boots again this year. Yes, sorry - these are not the most beautiful shoes of all time, but wearers are rewarded with comfort and cozy warmth. The Australian brand's "Tazz" slippers are particularly popular, add high socks and the cozy look is complete.