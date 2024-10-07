New season, new fashion trends: the must-haves for the fall wardrobe are one thing above all - brown or bordeaux. Find out here which other trends you should invest in now.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Like every season, this fall brings new fashion trends.

Bordeaux red and chocolate brown are the dominant colors of the season.

The leopard print is also popular.

When it comes to jackets, there is a clear favorite: The barn jacket is a closet must-have.

In terms of footwear, boots with a wide shaft are particularly popular. Show more

Summer is over and the jupes, dresses and sandals have been put away. For a few weeks now, trench coats, wool coats and leather jackets have been providing warmth again, boots are adorning your feet and scarves and hats are ready for the approaching winter.

You haven't given your closet a fall update yet? Then it's high time you did. As with every season, this year's transitional period brings new trends and fresh must-haves.

This fall, for example, it's not just the leaves that are turning red and brown, but fashionistas are also shining in the same shades. While the color blocking trend usually brings color to the often dreary transitional period, you can now do everything right with muted colors such as Bordeaux red and chocolate brown.

However, the trends of the moment not only bring new in tones, but also different cuts, materials and patterns. It's worth investing in the following pieces now.

Trend alert 1: Bordeaux red and chocolate brown

October is all about brown: since the beginning of the month, one shade in particular seems to be dominating the fashion stores - brown is the secret star and comes in all kinds of shades. A dark chocolate brown is very popular. The different shades can be combined well with each other or with other colors.

But it's not just brown that is capturing the hearts of fashion professionals; alongside the popular color-blocking look, another simple color is experiencing a real hype: Bordeaux red is making fashionistas' eyes light up. The trendy in-color adorns nails, but also accompanies you in the form of bags, boots or items of clothing.

If you want to surf the trend wave, you can't avoid the two colors and should buy a good piece in brown as well as a pretty piece in bordeaux red. It's worth it!

Trend alert 1: Chocolate brown and Bordeaux red "Numéro Neuf Mini" bag from Polène for around 358 francs. Image: polene-paris.com Bordeaux red "khalie" boots from Mango for 229.95 francs. Image: mango.com Oversized jacket from H&M for 64.95 francs. Image: hm.com Long overall with belt from Zara for 129 francs. Image: zara.com Brown blazer from Rue de Femme for 185 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Trend alert 1: Chocolate brown and Bordeaux red "Numéro Neuf Mini" bag from Polène for around 358 francs. Image: polene-paris.com Bordeaux red "khalie" boots from Mango for 229.95 francs. Image: mango.com Oversized jacket from H&M for 64.95 francs. Image: hm.com Long overall with belt from Zara for 129 francs. Image: zara.com Brown blazer from Rue de Femme for 185 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch

Trend alert 2: leo print

How many times have you seen it come and go? Leo print is back again and is quietly sneaking back into your wardrobe. Because animal patterns, and leopard print in particular, will be with you every step of the way this fall. This is also thanks to the ubiquitous mob-wife fashion trend that has been around for a while.

The leopard print is interpreted in a wide variety of shapes and colors. Whether on jackets, pants or bags - they are all available in an animal version in fall 2024.

Trend alert 2: Leo print Jacquard cardigan with animal print from Zara for 59.90 francs. Image: zara.com Ankle boots in leo look from Stradivarius for 49.90 francs. Image: stradivarius.com T-shirt with ruffled detail from Mango for 35.95 francs. Image: mango.com Patterned jeans from Ganni for 250 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch "Emilia" denim jacket by Neo Noir for 139 francs, via Breuninger. Image: breuninger.com Trend alert 2: Leo print Jacquard cardigan with animal print from Zara for 59.90 francs. Image: zara.com Ankle boots in leo look from Stradivarius for 49.90 francs. Image: stradivarius.com T-shirt with ruffled detail from Mango for 35.95 francs. Image: mango.com Patterned jeans from Ganni for 250 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch "Emilia" denim jacket by Neo Noir for 139 francs, via Breuninger. Image: breuninger.com

Trend alert 3: cardigans

A trend that is really cozy and that you certainly already have at home: cardigans are currently leading the way and will accompany you through the cool season. It doesn't matter whether they are fitted or loose-fitting. They have a pretty detail with ruffles, cable knit or chic gold buttons give the cardigan that certain something. This cozy companion is available in all kinds of variations. The most important thing: it provides warmth and envelops us in a warm embrace.

Trend alert 3: Cardigans Ribbed cardigan from H&M for 39.95 francs. Image: hm.com Cardigan with contrasting trims from Mango for 69.95 francs. Image: mango.com Fine knit cardigan made of 100 percent cashmere from La Redoute Collections for 135 francs. Image: laredoute.ch Round-neck cashmere cardigan by Polo Ralph Lauren for 749 francs. Image: ralphlauren.ch Ribbed cardigan in a mohair mix from & Other Stories for 149 francs. Image: stories.com Trend alert 3: Cardigans Ribbed cardigan from H&M for 39.95 francs. Image: hm.com Cardigan with contrasting trims from Mango for 69.95 francs. Image: mango.com Fine knit cardigan made of 100 percent cashmere from La Redoute Collections for 135 francs. Image: laredoute.ch Round-neck cashmere cardigan by Polo Ralph Lauren for 749 francs. Image: ralphlauren.ch Ribbed cardigan in a mohair mix from & Other Stories for 149 francs. Image: stories.com

Trend alert 4: tracksuit bottoms

It just can't be cozy enough in autumn. That's why we're all the more pleased when comfortable items of clothing become trendy it-pieces. This was the case with trainer pants, which were spotted in many street styles at Fashion Weeks. The Olympic Games may also have contributed to the fact that sporty looks have been in vogue for some time now.

In addition to classic models from Adidas or Nike, Zara and co. also offer fashionable jogger pants that can be combined with a blazer and sneakers to create the perfect everyday look. A break in style guaranteed!

Trend alert 7: Trainer pants Wide pants with side stripes from Zara for 49.90 francs. Image: zara.com Gray jogging pants "Pant Wide" by Nike Sportswear for 100 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch 70s oversized training pants in the color "Shadow Brown" from Adidas for 120 francs. Image: adidas.ch Green "Adibreak" trousers from Adidas for 85 francs. Image: adidas.ch Jogger pants with drawstring from Mango for 45.95 francs. Image: mango.com Trend alert 7: Trainer pants Wide pants with side stripes from Zara for 49.90 francs. Image: zara.com Gray jogging pants "Pant Wide" by Nike Sportswear for 100 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch 70s oversized training pants in the color "Shadow Brown" from Adidas for 120 francs. Image: adidas.ch Green "Adibreak" trousers from Adidas for 85 francs. Image: adidas.ch Jogger pants with drawstring from Mango for 45.95 francs. Image: mango.com

Trend alert 5: suede

It was back on the designers' trend radar at Fashion Weeks around the world: Suede was seen on the catwalk at Prada and Staud, among others. Accessories and garments made of suede had recently faded into obscurity, but are making a comeback this season.

It remains to be seen whether this has something to do with the brown trend or whether the material is simply experiencing a revival on its own. What is clear is that suede fits in wonderfully with the transitional period.

Trend alert 4: Suede Suede jacket with buttons by Massimo Dutti for 399 francs. Image: massimodutti.com Leather skirt with slit by Luisa Cerano for 749 francs, via Breuninger. Image: breuninger.com Soft suede boots from Arket for 479 francs. Image: arket.com "The Midi New York" bag by DeMellier for 570 francs. Image: demellierlondon.com "Taramw" coat from My Essential Wardrobe 899 francs, via Companys. Image: companys.com Trend alert 4: Suede Suede jacket with buttons by Massimo Dutti for 399 francs. Image: massimodutti.com Leather skirt with slit by Luisa Cerano for 749 francs, via Breuninger. Image: breuninger.com Soft suede boots from Arket for 479 francs. Image: arket.com "The Midi New York" bag by DeMellier for 570 francs. Image: demellierlondon.com "Taramw" coat from My Essential Wardrobe 899 francs, via Companys. Image: companys.com

Trend alert 6: Businesscore

A little chic never hurt, did it? That's what the fashion world has been thinking for several seasons now. And this motto continues in the fall. Officewear remains trendy, ensuring everyday elegance and boss lady appearances.

To go for the full-body business look, wear a white shirt with a full suit with pinstripes or even style a tie with it. Suits or blazers with extra-wide shoulders provide an extra dose of business aesthetics.

Trend Alert 5: Businesscore Blazer with pinstripes from Mango for 129.95 francs. Image: mango.com Matching suit trousers from Mango for 69.95 francs. Image: mango.com Simple white shirt blouse from Ganni for 199 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch Tailored blazer with pinstripes from La Redoute Collections for 64.95 francs. Image: laredoute.ch Completes the look: wide-leg trousers with pleats, also from La Redoute Collections for 44.95 francs. Image: laredoute.ch Trend Alert 5: Businesscore Blazer with pinstripes from Mango for 129.95 francs. Image: mango.com Matching suit trousers from Mango for 69.95 francs. Image: mango.com Simple white shirt blouse from Ganni for 199 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch Tailored blazer with pinstripes from La Redoute Collections for 64.95 francs. Image: laredoute.ch Completes the look: wide-leg trousers with pleats, also from La Redoute Collections for 44.95 francs. Image: laredoute.ch

Trend alert 7: Double denim

Denim on denim? Fashionistas think it looks super cool. And not just recently, but for quite a while now. So the Canadian Tuxedo trend goes a little further.

It's as simple as that: Jeans on top and jeans on the bottom - voilà! This can be done as outerwear in the form of denim jackets or shirts, but tight-fitting tops or vests made from the popular fabric are also an option. Dark washes give the look a certain elegance and look très chic.

Trend alert 6: Double denim "The Original Trucker Jacket" from Levi's for 159.90 francs. Image: levi.com Wide-leg jeans from Levi's for 139.90 francs. Image: levi.com Denim jacket from H&M for 49.95 francs. Image: hm.com Denim jacket in the color "Lght Blue Denim" by Selected Femme for 180 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Light-colored wide-leg jeans by Only for 39.95 francs. Image: only.com Trend alert 6: Double denim "The Original Trucker Jacket" from Levi's for 159.90 francs. Image: levi.com Wide-leg jeans from Levi's for 139.90 francs. Image: levi.com Denim jacket from H&M for 49.95 francs. Image: hm.com Denim jacket in the color "Lght Blue Denim" by Selected Femme for 180 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Light-colored wide-leg jeans by Only for 39.95 francs. Image: only.com

Trend alert 8: Barn jackets

There is currently one star among the jackets that shines brighter than the others. Barn jackets are relegating the trench coat to the bench and are all the rage at the moment. The name comes from the fact that the jackets were originally designed for work in the countryside or in the barn, which means "barn" in English. But they are also reminiscent of English hunting clothing. In any case, they complete the look of many female influencers and cut a good figure.

Trend alert 8: Barn jackets Cotton twill carcoat from H&M for 89.95 francs. Image: hm.com Waxed quilted jacket with corduroy collar from Zara for 89.90 francs. Image: zara.com Loose cotton duffle jacket from & Other Stories for 279 francs. Image: stories.com Model from Pull&Bear for 49.90 francs, via About You. Image: aboutyou.ch OG Detroit" jacket from Carhartt for 249 francs. Image: carhartt-wip.com Trend alert 8: Barn jackets Cotton twill carcoat from H&M for 89.95 francs. Image: hm.com Waxed quilted jacket with corduroy collar from Zara for 89.90 francs. Image: zara.com Loose cotton duffle jacket from & Other Stories for 279 francs. Image: stories.com Model from Pull&Bear for 49.90 francs, via About You. Image: aboutyou.ch OG Detroit" jacket from Carhartt for 249 francs. Image: carhartt-wip.com

Trend alert 9: Boots with a wide shaft and Ugg boots

There are a few shoe trends this fall. Two in particular stand out. While it may still be too cold for some, others are already making great strides: boots with a wide shaft are the must-have of the season when it comes to footwear. They are most popular in a pointed shape and with a small kitten heel. Black goes with everything, but they also look great in crocodile, Bordeaux patent or suede.

If you didn't add them to your shoe cabinet last year, now is the time to do so: Fashion enthusiasts are wearing Ugg boots again this year. Yes, sorry - these are not the most beautiful shoes of all time, but wearers are rewarded with comfort and cozy warmth. The Australian brand's "Tazz" slippers are particularly popular, add high socks and the cozy look is complete.

Trend alert 9: Boots with a wide shaft and Ugg boots "Evita" boots from Alohas for 420 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Stiletto boots with a wide shaft made of leather by NA-KD for 119.95 francs. Image: na-kd.com Brown boots "Anja Boot 70" by Paris Texas for 700 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch "Women's Tazz" in the color "Chestnut" by Ugg for 139.95 francs. Image: ugg.com Ugg boot-style boots from Graceland for 47.95 francs, via Dosenbach. Image: dosenbach.ch Trend alert 9: Boots with a wide shaft and Ugg boots "Evita" boots from Alohas for 420 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Stiletto boots with a wide shaft made of leather by NA-KD for 119.95 francs. Image: na-kd.com Brown boots "Anja Boot 70" by Paris Texas for 700 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch "Women's Tazz" in the color "Chestnut" by Ugg for 139.95 francs. Image: ugg.com Ugg boot-style boots from Graceland for 47.95 francs, via Dosenbach. Image: dosenbach.ch

More videos from the department