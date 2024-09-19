"In Vogue: The 90s" is dedicated to fashion's favorite decade: never-before-seen footage from the fashion world of the 1990s provides new insights. Commentated by the biggest names in the fashion industry, sometimes with a little self-praise, but above all with unforgettable highlights.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The documentary series "In Vogue: The 90s" sheds light on the influence of the 1990s on the fashion world.

The appointment of Anna Wintour as editor-in-chief of the US edition of "Vogue" was particularly influential.

In the six episodes, fashion editors, supermodels, fashion designers and Hollywood stars who played an important role in the fashion industry in the 90s have their say.

The first three episodes of the documentary series have been available to stream on Disney+ (included in the blue SuperMax package ) since September 13, 2024.

Three more episodes will be released on September 20, 2024 - while Fashion Week is underway in Milan. Show more

The 90s - oh, what a decade that was. While some people were still playing with their Furby or feeding the Tamagotchi, others were devoting themselves to sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll - as well as fashion, as the German magazine Vogue described it.

Yes, the 1990s were and remain fashion's favorite decade. In no other time has it changed so abruptly, developed so much and taken such daring steps. The appointment of Anna Wintour as the new editor-in-chief of the US edition of the fashion magazine in 1988 heralded a new era.

The woman with the huge sunglasses and distinctive haircut has been an integral part of the fashion world ever since and has played a central role in the story of "Vogue's" rise to become a world-famous fashion bible.

The huge sunglasses are Anna Wintour's trademark. Disney+

"In Vogue" illuminates the heyday of the high-fashion magazine in chronological order. And places this in the context of the 90s, which were characterized by so-called heroin chic, grunge or the slim-is-in mentality and in which celebrities also played an increasingly important role in the fashion world.

The black and white cover of the January 1990 issue of "Vogue", which marked the dawn of a new era, remains unforgotten. Back then, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Tatjana Patitz and Cindy Crawford posed in front of Peter Lindbergh's lens. They would later become some of the most famous supermodels of all time.

When supermodels became stars

The events and highlights of the fashion industry in the '90s are categorized in a total of six episodes and told through the eyes of the most famous fashion editors - in addition to Anna Wintour, these include Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman and Hamish Bowles. Enriched with a lot of knowledge from the time, sometimes told with humor and, above all, commented on with many different opinions.

It was a time when supermodels became stars and Hollywood celebrities and musicians became style icons, which is why their views on the era are also included. Kate Moss, Tyra Banks, Victoria Beckham, Mary J. Blige, Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman and Sarah Jessica Parker, for example, have their say. And, of course, the most important fashion designers who shaped the 90s. Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford and John Galliano also take a seat on the show's unusual couches.

In addition to many unforgettable moments, such as Alexander McQueen's first show in New York, there is also a lot of self-congratulation and sometimes humility. The classifications of the protagonists are left behind and it is often said: "I've never seen anything like this before." Everything seems to have been new and innovative. The 90s are somehow sacred in the fashion industry.

"So that people can see, understand and learn"

Right at the beginning of the series, it becomes clear who is in charge in the fashion industry. Anna Wintour is asked to take off her sunglasses - without much emotion, she says: "I'll leave them on." Her reign over the fashion world continues, but the question remains: Who will succeed her later on?

In an interview with the "Hollywood Reporter", Anna Wintour explains the purpose of the new documentary series: to give the whole thing a context and illustrate the influence the 90s had on the fashion industry. "So that people can see it, understand it and really learn about it," says the "Vogue" editor-in-chief.

The first three episodes of the documentary series, which was co-produced by "Vogue", have been available on Disney+ (included in the blue SuperMax package ) since September 13. Three more episodes will follow for streaming on September 20.

More videos from the department