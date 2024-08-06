Stylish 3D tops This fashion trend is art to wear
Vanessa Büchel
7.8.2024
Dare to make a pompous appearance with these tops: tops with a 3D look are popular companions this summer. Romantic floral appliqués are a particularly popular choice.
- This fashion trend is anything but boring: three-dimensional tops are all the rage this summer.
- As seen on the catwalk at Loewe, for example.
- Whether with XXL flowers, metal sequins or other 3D applications - the tops are real works of art.
- They are combined with classic basics to keep the focus on the eye-catching tops.
They make a statement in their own right and don't need any help to stand out: Tops with a 3D look are in high demand in summer 2024. Of course, because these gorgeous tops are true works of art.
They are sure to turn heads. Whether with maxi flowers, XXL sequins or reminiscent of armor - the three-dimensional tops may not be suitable for every day, but they are incomparable eye-catchers.
So if you're still a little shy about wearing them, you can simply display the pretty pieces in your closet at home for the time being. After all, they would also look good in a museum.
Fashionistas most often opt for floral appliqués, which exude a romantic flair. In terms of color, there are no limits. They are popular in classic white or black. Pink models create an even more playful look.
The designs are very different: sometimes there is an oversized flower in the center of the top, other times the tops are dotted with lots of small 3D flowers.
The pompous and elaborate floral tops create a contrast to the ubiquitous minimalist trend. However, it is best to stick to this trend when combining these chic eye-catching pieces. Because you don't need much extra: the 3D tops can single-handedly take your look to another dimension.
So what you wear underneath doesn't really matter. Simple basics and classics are ideal for hitting the mark in style. Short denim pants create a casual break in style, while elegant suit shorts complete the artful look.
Dazzling 3D top made of diamonds at Loewe
On the catwalks, some fashion designers showed art to wear. The creations for spring and summer 2024 were taken to a whole new level, for example at Loewe, where creative director Jonathan Anderson created a masterpiece with sparkling diamonds. Simone Rocha, on the other hand, designed dreamy tops with oversized flowers.
The materials used to create the artistic fashion trend are irrelevant. Whether they are iridescent, like Loewe's, or made of metal, leather, fabric or crochet - creativity can be given free rein.
If you scroll through Instagram, you will see all kinds of variations. The tops you come across there are a little more suitable for everyday wear than the great works of art created by fashion designers.
Thanks to the fashion trend, summer is becoming even more beautiful and artistic. Three-dimensional tops make us dream and show us just how close fashion and art are.
If you fancy adding a 3D top to your wardrobe, you can find shopping inspiration in the gallery: