"Golden Bachelor", these are the candidates Ute Sch. (60): The Berlin native is divorced and has two grown-up daughters. "I'm self-confident and know what I want from life and a relationship," says the nurse about her participation in the matchmaking show. Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Sylvia (62) is also ready for a new love. The woman from Brandenburg is a mother of two and is self-employed in the service and office services/geothermal energy sector. Her dream man? George Clooney. Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Kerstin (63) believes in true love. The single woman from Erfurt is a mother of two and works as a nail designer. What is important to her in a man is authenticity, a well-groomed appearance, humor, strength of character and empathy. Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Astrid (64) from Wiesbaden is a family person. Astrid: "I would follow the man of my dreams if I am also his dream." The mother of one son is a self-employed businesswoman. Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Simone (63) from Zug is a yoga teacher and mother of four. That's why the Bachelor should choose her: "Because life with me is fun. I avoid drama, can communicate maturely, show emotions, can be profound or make nonsense. Just a mixture of lady and little girl." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Bärbel (73) from Munich has expectations of the Bachelor: "He has to be attractive, have good charisma, lovable, active in life and absolutely natural." The mother of two has been separated for 20 years and is a hotel manager. Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Christin (71) also lives in Munich. The mother of three works as an asset manager and has a clear idea of Mr. Perfect: "A mixture of George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, Pierce Brosnan and Emmanuel Macron, but beautiful eyes will do too." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Birgit L. (67) from Timmendorfer Strand (Schleswig-Holstein) has one child and works as a fashion consultant. This is love for her: "Deep emotional feelings, excitement, constantly thinking about each other, physical closeness, laughing." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Sabine Si (62) from Troisdorf (North Rhine-Westphalia) is divorced and has three daughters. The museum educator would drop everything for that: "If my daughters need me and take part in 'Let's Dance' one day - my personal dream." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Mercedes (61) from Berlin works as a beautician and has a daughter. As a fun fact about herself, she reveals: "I have a little rag doll, my 'inner child'. She has to be with me when I'm away overnight or on vacation." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Sabine St. (67) from Niederkrüchten (North Rhine-Westphalia) has no children and is a pensioner. That was her most important moment: "When I realized what I was made of." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Lise (60) lives in Wels, Austria. She has a daughter and works as a secretary in the real estate industry. This is important to her in a man: "Gentlemanly qualities, respect, politeness, attentiveness and empathy are qualities that I value highly." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Birgit T. (60) lives in Neukirchen-Vluyn (North Rhine-Westphalia) and has a daughter. This is what sets her apart from the other candidates: "I am ambitious, determined and very independent. I want a partner who enriches my life, but I'm not dependent on him. I am authentic, yet very empathetic and a good listener." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Ute St. (60) from Munich is divorced and the mother of a daughter. This is what the saleswoman says about her dream man: "I'm not set in my ways because charisma is very important to me and that something happens when you meet." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Christiane (64) from Hamm (North Rhine-Westphalia) is a nursery school teacher and mother of two. Is taking part in the "Bachelor" a dream come true? "I watched the 'Golden Bachelor USA' and found the concept very appealing and interesting. In my opinion, there are far too few formats for the mature generation - so yes." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Susanne (63) from Abstatt (Baden-Württemberg) has three children and is a naturopath. This is what her dream date would look like: "Adventurous during the day and romantic in the evening. It's nice to master something together and then talk about it in the evening while cuddling." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Sonja (61) from Gelsenkirchen (North Rhine-Westphalia). The flight attendant would give this tip to her 20-year-old self: "Don't listen to his words, but look at his actions." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Britta (60) from Braunschweig (Lower Saxony) is a health insurance clerk and has a child. "Flying on a private jet from Greece to Paris for a quick meal. I think it's totally romantic and cool," she says about her dream date. Image: RTL/Stephan Pick "Golden Bachelor", these are the candidates Ute Sch. (60): The Berlin native is divorced and has two grown-up daughters. "I'm self-confident and know what I want from life and a relationship," says the nurse about her participation in the matchmaking show. Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Sylvia (62) is also ready for a new love. The woman from Brandenburg is a mother of two and is self-employed in the service and office services/geothermal energy sector. Her dream man? George Clooney. Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Kerstin (63) believes in true love. The single woman from Erfurt is a mother of two and works as a nail designer. What is important to her in a man is authenticity, a well-groomed appearance, humor, strength of character and empathy. Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Astrid (64) from Wiesbaden is a family person. Astrid: "I would follow the man of my dreams if I am also his dream." The mother of one son is a self-employed businesswoman. Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Simone (63) from Zug is a yoga teacher and mother of four. That's why the Bachelor should choose her: "Because life with me is fun. I avoid drama, can communicate maturely, show emotions, can be profound or make nonsense. Just a mixture of lady and little girl." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Bärbel (73) from Munich has expectations of the Bachelor: "He has to be attractive, have good charisma, lovable, active in life and absolutely natural." The mother of two has been separated for 20 years and is a hotel manager. Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Christin (71) also lives in Munich. The mother of three works as an asset manager and has a clear idea of Mr. Perfect: "A mixture of George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, Pierce Brosnan and Emmanuel Macron, but beautiful eyes will do too." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Birgit L. (67) from Timmendorfer Strand (Schleswig-Holstein) has one child and works as a fashion consultant. This is love for her: "Deep emotional feelings, excitement, constantly thinking about each other, physical closeness, laughing." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Sabine Si (62) from Troisdorf (North Rhine-Westphalia) is divorced and has three daughters. The museum educator would drop everything for that: "If my daughters need me and take part in 'Let's Dance' one day - my personal dream." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Mercedes (61) from Berlin works as a beautician and has a daughter. As a fun fact about herself, she reveals: "I have a little rag doll, my 'inner child'. She has to be with me when I'm away overnight or on vacation." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Sabine St. (67) from Niederkrüchten (North Rhine-Westphalia) has no children and is a pensioner. That was her most important moment: "When I realized what I was made of." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Lise (60) lives in Wels, Austria. She has a daughter and works as a secretary in the real estate industry. This is important to her in a man: "Gentlemanly qualities, respect, politeness, attentiveness and empathy are qualities that I value highly." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Birgit T. (60) lives in Neukirchen-Vluyn (North Rhine-Westphalia) and has a daughter. This is what sets her apart from the other candidates: "I am ambitious, determined and very independent. I want a partner who enriches my life, but I'm not dependent on him. I am authentic, yet very empathetic and a good listener." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Ute St. (60) from Munich is divorced and the mother of a daughter. This is what the saleswoman says about her dream man: "I'm not set in my ways because charisma is very important to me and that something happens when you meet." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Christiane (64) from Hamm (North Rhine-Westphalia) is a nursery school teacher and mother of two. Is taking part in the "Bachelor" a dream come true? "I watched the 'Golden Bachelor USA' and found the concept very appealing and interesting. In my opinion, there are far too few formats for the mature generation - so yes." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Susanne (63) from Abstatt (Baden-Württemberg) has three children and is a naturopath. This is what her dream date would look like: "Adventurous during the day and romantic in the evening. It's nice to master something together and then talk about it in the evening while cuddling." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Sonja (61) from Gelsenkirchen (North Rhine-Westphalia). The flight attendant would give this tip to her 20-year-old self: "Don't listen to his words, but look at his actions." Image: RTL/Stephan Pick Britta (60) from Braunschweig (Lower Saxony) is a health insurance clerk and has a child. "Flying on a private jet from Greece to Paris for a quick meal. I think it's totally romantic and cool," she says about her dream date. Image: RTL/Stephan Pick

Love knows no boundaries, and certainly no age limit. 18 women over the age of 60 are courting the first "Golden Bachelor" Franz Stärk on RTL. Who dares the love adventure on TV? blue News introduces you to the ladies.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Franz Stärk (72) is the first "Golden Bachelor" on RTL.

18 single women vie for the rose on Crete.

"Golden Bachelor" airs on RTL+ from December 3 and on RTL in January. Show more

Franz Stärk is the first German "Golden Bachelor". The 72-year-old is ready for a new love, writes "rtl.de."

On the vacation island of Crete, the retired school principal will meet 18 women over the age of 60 who have embarked on this special journey.

Franz Stärk, who has been single for twelve years, wants a partner with whom he can enjoy the second half of his life. He describes his dream woman as humorous, natural and with a sunny disposition. "It would be nice to be able to cuddle up with someone again," he says.

A portrait of the candidates

One of the candidates is Ute Sch., a 60-year-old nurse from Berlin who is divorced and has two grown-up daughters. She describes herself as self-confident and knows exactly what she wants from a relationship.

Sylvia from Brandenburg is 62 years old. She is self-employed in the geothermal energy sector. She emphasizes her honesty and resilience, which she developed after her divorce.

Nail designer Kerstin from Erfurt (63) attaches particular importance to authenticity and humor in a man. She is looking for someone with strength of character and empathy.

Diversity of personalities

Single woman Astrid (64) is a businesswoman and lives in Wiesbaden. She would drop everything for the man of her dreams. Simone (63) from Zug is a yoga teacher and fashion expert; she prefers a life without drama.

Bärbel is 73 years old. The hotel manageress from Munich has been separated for 20 years. The Bavarian is looking for an attractive and natural partner.

The 71-year-old asset manager Christin also lives in Munich. She has a preference - visually - for prominent men such as George Clooney and Hugh Jackman.

Dreams and expectations

The 67-year-old saleswoman from Timmendorfer Strand, Birgit L., describes love as a deep emotional connection, while 62-year-old museum educator Sabine Si. from Troisdorf NRW would do anything for her daughters and her dream of taking part in "Let's Dance".

Mercedes, a 61-year-old beautician from Berlin, always carries her little rag doll with her. Sabine St., a 67-year-old pensioner from North Rhine-Westphalia, on the other hand, has particularly fond memories of the moment when she discovered her inner strength.

Unique stories

Lise, a 60-year-old Austrian secretary, likes gentlemanly qualities in a single man. Birgit T., a 60-year-old lawyer from NRW, values her independence. She wants a partner who makes her life more beautiful.

Ute St., a 60-year-old saleswoman from Munich, values charisma. Christiane (64), an educator from Hamm NRW, sees her participation in the matchmaking show as an enrichment for the mature generation.

Susanne, a 63-year-old naturopath from Baden-Württemberg, dreams of adventurous and romantic dates. Flight attendant Sonja (61) from Gelsenkirchen would advise her younger self to focus on actions rather than words.

On the other hand, 60-year-old health insurance clerk Britta from Braunschweig dreams of a romantic dinner in Paris.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

More videos from this section