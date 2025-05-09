Zoey May is one of 20 chosen to perform at the ESC 2025. 820 people wanted this job. She will be dancing in front of an audience of millions - how is the 21-year-old dancer dealing with the pressure?

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zoey May comes from Zurich and is one of 20 dancers who will be dancing at the ESC Show 2025.

820 people applied for the job.

Until recently, the 21-year-old lived in London, where she taught dance.

Two years ago she graduated from sports high school and for the past year she has been able to make a living from her dream job. Show more

Over 150 million people around the world watch the ESC every year. This year, Zoey May from Zurich will also be performing.

She is one of the 20 dancers who made it into the cast for the 2025 ESC show. 820 people applied from all over the world. It's not just the competition that is fierce in this business, but also the pressure to perform. Especially at a mega event like the Eurovision Song Contest.

The dance team trains for eight to twelve hours a day. The Zurich native also trains hard for her dream in her free time, for example at Zurich's Tanzwerk 101 and other Swiss venues.

blue News met the 21-year-old dancer and was able to talk to her about what it means to her to take part in ESC 2025 and what life as a dancer is like.

She graduated from sports high school two years ago and has been able to make a living from her dream job for a year now. Until recently, she lived in London, but has now returned to Switzerland for ESC 2025.

