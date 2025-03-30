In 1956, seven countries took part in the Eurovision Song Contest, in 2025 there are 37. How did it come about that the singing competition gained more and more interest and importance worldwide? blue News has the answers.

Nicole Agostini

The first Eurovision Song Contest , or ESC for short, took place in Lugano in 1956. Lys Assia competed for Switzerland and won.

Seven countries took part in the first edition of the song contest; in 2025 there will be 37.

Seven countries took part in the first edition of the song contest; in 2025 there will be 37.

In 2015, the ESC was entered in the Guinness Book of Records as the "longest-running, regularly televised music competition".

In 2025, the ESC will take place in Basel because Nemo won last year with "The Code". Show more

180 million people watch the Eurovision Song Contest live on TV every year.

In 2023, a record 500,000 people attended the world's longest-running music competition in Liverpool, England.

Today, the ESC is even shown on TV in Australia

In 1956, when the singing competition was first held, only seven countries took part; this year there will be 37 in Basel.

How did it come about that the ESC became the biggest music event in the world and has even been watched by hundreds of thousands of people in Australia for several years now?

Watch the video above for the answers to this question - and a few more.

