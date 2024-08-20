Rochus Bassauer with his wife Astrid Meyer-Gossler, actress and best known for her role in the series "Das Erbe der Guldenburgs" (1987-1990). imago images/Eventpress

He penned the scripts for "Das Traumschiff" and "Rosamunde Pilcher": Screenwriter Rochus Bassauer has died at the age of 81. This was announced by his widow.

Most people didn't know his face, but they knew his stories: Screenwriter Rochus Bassauer is dead.

His widow announced that Bassauer died on July 29 at the age of 81.

The screenwriter provided many unforgettable TV moments, including for the ZDF series "Das Traumschiff" and "Rosamunde Pilcher". Show more

Rochus Bassauer was a great storyteller. The scriptwriter supplied German television with vast amounts of entertainment material for many years. Now the 81-year-old has died, as his widow Astrid Meyer-Gossler (78) told the German Press Agency.

The producer died in Hamburg on July 29. This was after a short illness. An obituary was published in the "Hamburger Abendblatt" at the weekend. In it, the family wrote: "On the way to infinity".

Rochus Bassauer provided inspiration for "Traumschiff" and "Rosamunde Pilcher"

Bassauer's stories and characters also made it to infinity, because his fans will never forget them.

As Meyer-Gossler, who is also an actress and screenwriter, writes in an obituary according to RTL, her husband succeeded in captivating countless viewers "with his humor and his flair for unforgettable characters and good stories".

Bassauer's best-known works were for the ZDF series "Das Traumschiff" and "Rosamunde Pilcher", for each of which he created an episode. After writing for ZDF, he moved to Norddeutscher Rundfunk. Finally, he worked as a freelance author.

Brassauer was also behind the scripts for the ARD series "Adelheid und ihre Mörder" (1993-2007). He also provided ideas for "Hamburg Transit" (1970-1974) and "Schlosshotel Orth" (1996-2003). He acted as producer for 20 episodes of the popular 80s lawyer series "Liebling Kreuzberg" (1986-1998).

Funeral services in Hamburg

"Lovingly sheltered in our hearts", continues the obituary published in the "Hamburger Abendblatt".

The family of the talented screenwriter has announced that a funeral service for Rochus Bassauer will be held next Friday, August 23, at 2.30 pm in Chapel 10 at the Hamburg-Ohlsdorf cemetery.

