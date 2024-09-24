TV presenter Daniel Boschmann had an emergency in a posh restaurant. Getty Images/Matthias Nareye

It could have ended badly. TV presenter Daniel Boschmann (43) found himself in a life-threatening situation during a visit to a restaurant in Berlin. "I almost suffocated."

No time? blue News summarizes for you TV presenter Daniel Boschmann described on Instagram how he almost suffocated in the restaurant and was saved by a waiter.

He used the experience to call on his followers to brush up on their first aid skills, particularly the Heimlich maneuver.

Boschmann emphasized the importance of first aid courses, as many people do not know how to act correctly in such emergencies. Show more

Daniel Boschmann, known from SAT.1's "Frühstücksfernsehen" or the TV format "Die besten Comedians Deutschlands", recounts on his Instagram account what happened to him on the evening of September 20 in the posh Berlin restaurant "Borchardt".

In his video about the story, he switches to the observer's perspective: "The guy almost choked."

His description of the moment of shock: in the "packed restaurant", "a guy" suddenly stood up, white as a sheet, eyes wide open and gasping for air. Another guest shouted "We need a doctor", and the restaurant suddenly fell into a shocked silence.

A waiter had tried to use the Heimlich rescue handle. "But it didn't help at all." Then the man coughed hard and suddenly regained his breath and said to the group: "Have a nice evening everyone."

Only then does Boschmann come up with the punch line: "That guy was me!"

Boschmann: "So that you know what to do when a person is almost suffocating"

Boschmann uses his video to appeal to everyone to brush up on their first aid course. Because many people don't know what to do if a person is in respiratory distress. "How do you do a Heimlich maneuver or hit someone on the back? Most people wouldn't know."

He doesn't exclude himself: "The last time I did something like that was for my driving license."

Boschmann appeals to his 144,000 followers to brush up on their first aid course. "I'll do it again," he said in the video, naming four organizations that "save lives every day and make our country better".

He would definitely go there "so that you know what to do when a person is almost suffocating".

You can find instructions for the Heimlich maneuver here.

