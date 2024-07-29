Tim Mälzer, celebrity chef, entrepreneur and cookbook author, lost his father unexpectedly last year. Annette Riedl/dpa

The loss of a loved one often comes unexpectedly. In the NDR talk show, celebrity chef Tim Mälzer talks about how he coped with the sudden death of his father and why he calls nature an "asshole".

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tim Mälzer's father died unexpectedly and without warning last year.

In the NDR talk show "deep und deutlich", the Hamburg celebrity chef talks openly about the loss and his feelings.

Mälzer finds peace in the fact that no one is to blame for his sudden death. Show more

Star chef Tim Mälzer had a bitter experience last year. His father Rainer Mälzer died without warning, out of nowhere.

In the latest episode of the NDR talk show "deep und deutlich", Tim Mälzer talks openly about this painful loss. "My father died very suddenly last year. I'm glad that he left without warning and without explanation," says the "Kitchen Impossible" star.

He found the loss of his father particularly painful, but at the same time satisfying, as he says himself: "Because I don't even need to start looking for a reason as to whether it could have been prevented, whether something could have been done."

For Mälzer, nature was merciless at that moment: "Sometimes nature is an asshole. And she was at that point."

Mälzer opens up about touching story

Influencers Ina and Vanessa, known as "coupleontour", also share their dramatic story on the talk show. In the summer of 2022, Ina suffered a stroke just two days before her partner Vanessa gave birth to their daughter Olivia Rose.

This stroke of fate touched Tim Mälzer deeply and prompted him to share his own feelings and the loss of his father. Vanessa emphasized that no one can be blamed for illness, whereupon Mälzer shared his personal story.

Back in February, he spoke about his father in an interview with "T-Online". "He was always a great chef too," said Mälzer. "At some point, he joined a cooking club and wanted to talk to me about recipes all the time."

His father, who worked as a businessman and ran a delicatessen in Darmstadt, left a deep void. Tim Mälzer and his older sister Christa grew up with their mother near Hamburg.

The sudden death of his father was a shock, but Mälzer has made his peace with it. "It's reassuring to know: There is no one to blame. Sometimes things are what they are," he concludes in the NDR talk show.

