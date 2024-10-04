  1. Residential Customers
Hundreds of tourists are stranded Vacation island of Corsica cut off - pictures show tense situation

Sven Ziegler

4.10.2024

Chaos Corsica
Chaos Corsica. A strike leads to chaos in Corsica.

A strike leads to chaos in Corsica.

Image: X

Chaos Corsica. Nothing works at Bastia airport.

Nothing works at Bastia airport.

Image: X

Chaos Corsica. Hundreds of cars are waiting at the port of Ajaccio.

Hundreds of cars are waiting at the port of Ajaccio.

Image: X

Chaos Corsica. The atmosphere between tourists and police is tense.

The atmosphere between tourists and police is tense.

Image: X

A strike by transport organizations has brought Corsica to a standstill. Hundreds of tourists, including Swiss nationals, are stranded.

04.10.2024, 10:05

04.10.2024, 12:20

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A strike by transport organizations has brought Corsica to a standstill.
  • Hundreds of tourists, including Swiss nationals, are stranded.
Show more

On Thursday evening, public life on the popular vacation island of Corsica comes to a standstill. "Public transport in Corsica has been at a standstill since around 6 pm. No more ferries are running and air traffic has also been suspended," a reader told "20 Minuten".

All four airports and six ports on the island are affected, as confirmed by several French newspapers. Many Swiss tourists are also suffering the consequences of the strike.

Corsica is a popular vacation destination for the Swiss. At the port of Bastia, where tourists have been stranded without a crossing, a gymnasium has been set up for the affected travelers to spend the night.

The strike has also led to traffic chaos and traffic jams in several places on the island, according to local media reports.

Travelers are stranded

The strike was initiated by employees of the Corsican Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), who are protesting against the privatization plans for public transport on the island. It is unclear how long the strike will last. The UNSA Transport union has submitted a strike notice "with immediate effect and renewable for periods of 24 hours".

As "France Bleu" reports, citing the authorities, hundreds of people are blocked on the island. They want to help "travelers without a solution" and are now looking for accommodation options. Whether the travelers will also be stuck over the weekend is to be clarified on Friday.

