A strike by transport organizations has brought Corsica to a standstill. Hundreds of tourists, including Swiss nationals, are stranded.

Sven Ziegler

On Thursday evening, public life on the popular vacation island of Corsica comes to a standstill. "Public transport in Corsica has been at a standstill since around 6 pm. No more ferries are running and air traffic has also been suspended," a reader told "20 Minuten".

All four airports and six ports on the island are affected, as confirmed by several French newspapers. Many Swiss tourists are also suffering the consequences of the strike.

Tensions à Toga devant le port de Bastia où des touristes bloquent la circulation dans un contre-blocage suite au blocage du port pic.twitter.com/muv2tSo6Wn — Julien Pernici (@JulienPernici) October 3, 2024

Corsica is a popular vacation destination for the Swiss. At the port of Bastia, where tourists have been stranded without a crossing, a gymnasium has been set up for the affected travelers to spend the night.

The strike has also led to traffic chaos and traffic jams in several places on the island, according to local media reports.

Travelers are stranded

The strike was initiated by employees of the Corsican Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), who are protesting against the privatization plans for public transport on the island. It is unclear how long the strike will last. The UNSA Transport union has submitted a strike notice "with immediate effect and renewable for periods of 24 hours".

As "France Bleu" reports, citing the authorities, hundreds of people are blocked on the island. They want to help "travelers without a solution" and are now looking for accommodation options. Whether the travelers will also be stuck over the weekend is to be clarified on Friday.