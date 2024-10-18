Günther Jauch celebrates the 25th anniversary of his quiz show "Who wants to be a millionaire?". The show host himself had to take a seat in the guessing chair - and received a bronze gift.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Günther Jauch celebrated the 25th anniversary of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" with a surprise show and a humorous bust of his face as a gift.

In a special quiz without a joker, Jauch had to answer questions about his own life, which made him visibly uncomfortable.

RTL conducted a survey about Jauch in which he was asked questions about his car, fridge and future hairstyle, among other things. Show more

At first, Günther Jauch was not at all enthusiastic about the idea of hosting a quiz show. He dismissed such a show as "a phenomenon of the 60s and 70s". Now he has been successfully sitting in the chair of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" for 25 years.

To mark the anniversary, there was a surprise show and even a bronze gift for the quiz master: fellow presenter Sonja Zietlow presented a bust of Jauch's face during the show. Quirky? A little. Jauch is clearly not so sure how to react. You can see that in the video above.

Zietlow: "We wanted to create a monument to them. We spared no expense or effort, they didn't even have to model."

The presenter also suggests a nice place for the bronze bust: It should go on the bedside table. Jauch immediately jokes: "Or the marriage bed."

Jauch himself in the guessing chair

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the long-standing presenter also had to prove himself. How did it feel to be on the other side?

Instead of Jauch, an old friend of the presenter took a seat in the quizmaster's chair. The blue sports expert Marcel Reif immediately explains how it works: "We're doing the quiz now. Everything as you know it, but with a few changes." There are no jokers, they are not playing for money, "but for honor".

Marcel Reif asks Günther Jauch a few questions about himself. The presenter was only moderately enthusiastic, he actually attaches great importance to his privacy. RTL

Günther Jauch's enthusiasm was limited, especially when he found out that the questions were about him. Away from his quiz show, the 68-year-old is very private about his private life. He doesn't like to talk about it, and gives few to no interviews.

However, RTL conducted a survey on Jauch before the surprise show and asked what Germans think about him.

Which car suits him best? What is always in his fridge? And which hairstyle he should wear for the next 25 years were also some of the questions. After this round, Jauch was allowed to sit down in his usual chair again.

