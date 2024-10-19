Burglars love the dark and abandoned houses. In the video, we show you how you can take preventive measures to better protect your home and put a stop to thieves.

Bruno Bötschi, Fabienne Berner und Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2022, more than 35,700 burglaries and thefts were recorded by the police in Switzerland.

The crime statistics also show that the number of burglaries has risen again for the first time in ten years.

You can protect yourself against burglars in your home with the right behavior, but also with structural, technical and electronic measures.

In the video, Christoph Hunkeler, Deputy Head of Crime and Traffic Accident Prevention at Zurich City Police, explains how you can protect your home from burglars.

With a burglary protection consultation from the police, you can have the weak points in your home analyzed and possible solutions identified. The Zurich city police offer this service free of charge. Show more

Dressed in black and carrying tools - this is how many people imagine a burglar.

In reality, inconspicuousness is the biggest trump card for thieves. And their unpredictability.

"Burglaries have long been committed not only in residential areas, but also in normal apartment buildings," says Christoph Hunkeler, Deputy Head of Crime and Traffic Accident Prevention at Zurich City Police.

Windows cracked in less than 20 seconds

In 2022, 35,732 burglaries and thefts by stealth were registered by the police in Switzerland. This is according to the police crime statistics.

The police crime statistics also show that the number of burglaries in Switzerland has risen again for the first time in ten years.

Experienced perpetrators can crack standard windows, balcony doors and apartment doors in less than 20 seconds. In this video, Christoph Hunkeler explains how you can protect your home from burglars.

